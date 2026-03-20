MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) An informational report based on publicly available materials from ReflexMD, Inc. - addressing how consumers evaluate GLP-1 telehealth platforms, including commonly searched topics such as platform credibility, compounded medication safety, pricing transparency, and what to verify before starting treatment

Claymont, DE, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An informational report based on publicly available materials from ReflexMD, Inc. has been prepared to address how consumers evaluate GLP-1 telehealth platforms, including how commonly searched topics such as "claims evaluated" and "safety risks assessed" relate to publicly available company information, FDA communications, and general prescribing considerations for compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide medications.

This report reflects publicly available company information, including website disclosures, terms of use, fulfillment policies, and platform documentation, and is presented in an informational format consistent with how consumers research telehealth services.

In this context, "claims evaluated" refers to how ReflexMD presents and clarifies information that consumers commonly review when researching telehealth platforms. "Safety risks assessed" reflects general safety considerations discussed in publicly available FDA communications and clinical literature regarding compounded GLP-1 medications. These phrases do not indicate an independent investigation, third-party audit, or clinical assessment conducted outside of the company's published materials. This report does not provide product comparisons, rankings, or independent evaluations.

Important - Compounded Medication Status: ReflexMD offers compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide for weight management. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients sourced from FDA-registered facilities under the direction of a prescribing clinician. This is a meaningful distinction from FDA-approved finished medications such as brand-name Ozempic or Wegovy (semaglutide) and Mounjaro or Zepbound (tirzepatide). The sections below explain this distinction in detail.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Weight management concerns should be evaluated by qualified healthcare professionals. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any prescription treatment. This content may include referral links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost. This compensation does not influence the accuracy or integrity of the information presented. All statements regarding platform features, policies, pricing, and operations reflect information published by ReflexMD, Inc. at the time of writing.







Consumers researching ReflexMD often look for information about pricing, platform structure, compounded GLP-1 medications, and what to verify before starting treatment. This report provides an overview of each of those areas, drawing from what the platform offers, how the telehealth model works, what the medications are, and what may be worth verifying independently before getting started.

Current platform details, medication options, and pricing can be confirmed here: View the current ReflexMD offer (official ReflexMD page).

What Consumers Commonly Look for When Evaluating GLP-1 Telehealth Platforms

When someone comes across a GLP-1 telehealth platform for the first time - whether through an ad, a friend's recommendation, or a search result - the natural instinct is to research before committing. That makes sense. When prescription medications are involved, doing your homework is not just reasonable - it is the responsible move.

The questions that tend to come up most often follow a consistent pattern: Is this platform actually legitimate? What does "compounded" mean, and what are the safety considerations? How does the pricing work - and are there any surprises in the subscription terms? What does the consultation actually involve? And if you change your mind, what are the cancellation and refund policies?

Information presented in this report reflects publicly available materials from ReflexMD, the company's terms of use, fulfillment policy, and established medical literature on GLP-1 receptor agonist medications. The goal is to lay out publicly available information in a structured format consistent with how consumers research telehealth platforms.

For additional background on how ReflexMD has expanded its telehealth access and prescription experience nationwide, read the full overview of ReflexMD's digital health platform expansion.

How the ReflexMD Platform Works - Understanding the Three-Entity Structure

Before signing up for anything, it helps to understand how the platform is actually structured. ReflexMD uses a three-entity model - and once you see how the pieces connect, the whole process makes more sense.

ReflexMD, Inc. (the platform) serves as the technology and coordination layer. Think of it as the system that connects you to a doctor and then gets your medication to your door. According to the company's published terms of use, ReflexMD itself does not provide medical services. The terms are clear on this point - the platform facilitates connections between patients and healthcare providers, handles customer support, and manages the subscription experience. The company is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Licensed Medical Providers are the clinicians who actually review your health information and decide whether a prescription is appropriate. According to the company's terms, these are independent, licensed healthcare professionals employed by or contracted through medical groups that partner with the platform. Here is the part that matters most: according to publicly available information from ReflexMD, the platform cannot guarantee that any individual will receive a prescription. That decision belongs entirely to the evaluating clinician based on the health information provided. If the doctor determines medication is not the right call, no prescription gets written.

US-Based State-Licensed Pharmacies handle the actual preparation and shipping of medications. According to the company's terms, patients are assigned a pharmacy within the ReflexMD network. These pharmacies prepare compounded medications and ship them directly to the patient.

This separation between the platform, the clinical decision-making, and the pharmacy is standard across telehealth. It exists so that no single entity controls the entire process - and it means that ReflexMD the company is not the one making prescribing decisions about your health.

What Medications Does ReflexMD Offer?

This is where understanding the difference between compounded medications and FDA-approved finished products really pays off - because it affects what someone is actually receiving.

According to the company's website at the time of publication, ReflexMD currently offers three weight management options:

Compounded Semaglutide - listed at approximately $297 per month. Semaglutide is the same active ingredient found in FDA-approved brand-name medications like Ozempic (approved for type 2 diabetes) and Wegovy (approved for chronic weight management). The version offered through ReflexMD, however, is compounded - meaning it is prepared by a licensed pharmacy based on an individual prescription, and it is not an FDA-approved finished product.

Compounded Tirzepatide - listed at approximately $367 per month. Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Mounjaro (approved for type 2 diabetes) and Zepbound (approved for chronic weight management). The same distinction applies here - the compounded version is not an FDA-approved finished product.

Oral Weight Control Tablets - listed at approximately $199 per month. Specific formulation details for the oral option should be confirmed directly with the platform.

So What Does "Compounded" Actually Mean? When a medication is compounded, a licensed pharmacy prepares it based on an individual prescription - often using the same active ingredient found in an FDA-approved drug. But here is the distinction that matters: unlike FDA-approved medications, compounded products are not individually reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are dispensed. They are prepared under federal and state compounding rules. The active ingredient has FDA-approved counterparts, but the compounded finished product does not carry its own FDA approval. The evaluating clinician determines whether this option is appropriate based on individual health factors.

Safety considerations commonly reviewed by consumers include the FDA's publicly available communications addressing risks associated with some compounded GLP-1 products. Reviewing the most current FDA guidance on compounded medications before making treatment decisions is a worthwhile step.

Pricing - What the Platform Currently Lists

According to the company's website at the time of publication, ReflexMD lists flat-rate monthly pricing for its weight management plans: compounded semaglutide at approximately $297 per month, compounded tirzepatide at approximately $367 per month, and oral tablets at approximately $199 per month.

According to the company, that monthly price includes the consultation, prescribed medication, syringes (for injectable options), and free expedited shipping. Materials published by the company indicate that pricing is described as a flat-rate structure intended to simplify cost expectations, with pricing described by the company as inclusive of listed services.

The company's website also advertises periodic promotional pricing. Promotional terms, eligibility, and availability change frequently and should be verified directly before ordering.

One thing worth understanding upfront: according to the company's terms, ReflexMD operates as a subscription service with recurring billing. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled. Knowing how the billing cycle works - and when to cancel if you decide to - matters before committing.

Pricing is presented for informational context and may change. Verify the latest details here: View the current ReflexMD offer (official ReflexMD page).

Insurance, Payment, and FSA/HSA

According to the company's terms of use, ReflexMD is described as a cash-pay service that does not accept insurance. The terms state that by choosing the service, patients are choosing to obtain products on a cash basis outside of any federal or state healthcare program.

The company's website states that ReflexMD payments are FSA/HSA eligible. That said, coverage and reimbursement eligibility vary by plan - so verifying with a specific plan administrator before relying on this is important.

For those with insurance that covers GLP-1 medications, it may be worth comparing what a plan would cover for an FDA-approved version at a retail pharmacy versus the platform's cash-pay pricing for compounded versions. The right comparison depends on individual coverage, prior authorization requirements, and medication availability.

The Process - How Enrollment Works

According to the company's website, there are three steps:

Step one: Complete an eligibility quiz that covers health and medical history. According to the company's FAQ, this also involves uploading a body photo and a photo ID for verification.

Step two: A licensed provider reviews the submitted information and determines a treatment plan - and writes a prescription if clinically appropriate. According to the company's terms, provider message review occurs within 48 hours or sooner. The company's website separately states that patients can message a doctor through the platform and receive a response within hours. According to publicly available information from ReflexMD, the care team is available by phone and email Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern. The outcome is not automatic - if the clinician identifies a reason not to prescribe, medication will not be issued.

Step three: If prescribed, medication ships from a US-based state-licensed pharmacy with free expedited delivery. According to the company's fulfillment policy, pharmacy processing typically takes three to six business days, followed by overnight shipping - so most patients receive medication within about a week.

Cancellation, Refunds, and Subscription Terms

This is the section that deserves the most careful attention before subscribing - because the terms contain important details about financial commitments.

Cancellation: The subscription renews automatically unless canceled at least two days before the renewal date. For non-California residents, cancellation requires a phone call to +1(866) 849-6382. California residents can also email....

Refunds: According to the company's fulfillment policy, monthly fees already paid cannot be refunded. The company notes this is due to the nature of the medication. The service is described as month-to-month with no long-term contract - but once a payment processes, it is final.

Returns: Prescription medications cannot be returned once dispensed. Federal and state regulations prevent this across the industry, not just at ReflexMD.

Two policy details commonly reviewed by consumers are the non-refundable fee structure and the two-day cancellation window. Understanding both before subscribing helps avoid surprises later.

Common Platform Characteristics Consumers Often Review When Researching Telehealth Weight Management Services

Consumers evaluating telehealth weight management platforms often consider whether specific features align with their individual preferences, medical needs, and access to care.

Some consumers prioritize the convenience of a telehealth model. For individuals who find scheduling in-person visits difficult, the online intake model allows the process to be completed on a personal schedule without requiring an office visit.

Some individuals consider access to compounded GLP-1 medications at a predictable monthly price. According to the company, the flat-rate pricing structure with shipping included is described as a way to simplify cost expectations - which may be particularly relevant for individuals without insurance coverage for GLP-1 medications or those facing supply constraints with brand-name versions.

According to the company, ReflexMD offers wellness advisor support. The company states that wellness advisors are available to guide patients through their options and provide ongoing support throughout the treatment experience.

Other considerations may lead some consumers to explore alternative approaches, including:

A preference for FDA-approved finished products over compounded medications. Some individuals prefer the additional regulatory review that FDA-approved versions undergo. Discussing this preference with a personal physician can help clarify which approach may be more appropriate.

A desire for a comprehensive in-person evaluation. Weight management can involve metabolic, cardiovascular, hormonal, and psychological factors that may benefit from hands-on examination, bloodwork, and diagnostic testing - aspects that a telehealth questionnaire cannot fully replicate.

Insurance coverage for brand-name GLP-1 medications. If a health plan covers Wegovy, Zepbound, or another FDA-approved option, out-of-pocket costs through insurance may be lower than the platform's cash-pay pricing. Comparing both options before committing is a practical step.

A need for refund flexibility. The non-refundable fee structure means that confidence in the decision should come before subscribing. Starting with a single month rather than a longer commitment provides a lower-risk way to evaluate the experience.

Questions worth asking before choosing any GLP-1 approach: Have I talked to a physician who knows my full health history? Do I understand the difference between compounded and FDA-approved GLP-1 medications? Am I comfortable with a cash-pay subscription? Have I reviewed the cancellation terms? These questions help clarify which approach and which platform characteristics matter most for any individual situation.

What to Verify Independently

Understand what "compounded" means for the medication being offered. Compounded semaglutide and tirzepatide are not the same as FDA-approved brand-name versions. The distinction is explained above - and discussing it with a healthcare provider is worth doing if any questions remain.

Review the cancellation and refund terms before subscribing. Monthly fees are non-refundable once paid. Cancellation must happen at least two days before the next renewal date. Non-California residents must call to cancel.

Be thorough and honest on the health questionnaire. The clinician's ability to make an appropriate prescribing decision depends on the accuracy of the information provided - especially regarding current medications, existing health conditions, and complete medical history.

Confirm current pricing before committing. All pricing referenced in this report was current at the time of publication but can change. Verify here: View the current ReflexMD offer (official ReflexMD page).

Consult a personal physician if underlying health conditions are present. This is especially important for anyone with cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, thyroid conditions, a history of pancreatitis, or those taking multiple medications. A physician who knows the full health picture is always the most reliable resource for evaluating whether GLP-1 medication - compounded or otherwise - is appropriate.

Common Questions About ReflexMD

Is ReflexMD a legitimate telehealth platform?

ReflexMD operates as ReflexMD, Inc., based in Claymont, Delaware. According to the company's published terms, the platform connects patients with licensed medical providers and dispenses medications through US-based state-licensed pharmacies. The company publishes a physical address, multiple customer support phone numbers, email contacts, and its full terms of use, privacy policy, and telehealth consent documentation on its website.

Are the GLP-1 medications FDA-approved?

The active ingredients - semaglutide and tirzepatide - have FDA-approved brand-name counterparts. The compounded versions offered through ReflexMD are not FDA-approved finished products. They are prepared by licensed pharmacies under federal and state compounding rules and are not individually reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before dispensing.

Does ReflexMD accept insurance?

According to the company's terms, no. ReflexMD is described as a cash-pay service. The company states that payments may be FSA/HSA eligible - consumers should verify with their plan administrator.

Can medications be returned or fees refunded?

According to the company's published policies, monthly fees already paid cannot be refunded. Prescription medications cannot be returned once dispensed. Canceling before the next billing cycle is the primary way to manage ongoing costs.

How long does it take to receive medication?

According to the fulfillment policy, pharmacy processing takes three to six business days, followed by overnight shipping. Most patients receive medication within about one week.

Is ReflexMD affiliated with the manufacturers of Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, or Zepbound?

No. ReflexMD is an independent telehealth platform. It is not affiliated with Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly. The compounded medications offered are distinct from the brand-name FDA-approved products manufactured by those companies.

Regulatory Context

The telehealth and compounded medication industries have been subject to increased regulatory attention in recent years. The FDA has issued publicly available communications regarding compounded GLP-1 products, state telehealth laws continue to evolve, and the availability of compounded versions of medications that have FDA-approved counterparts remains an area of active regulatory discussion.

Before starting treatment through any telehealth platform offering compounded medications, reviewing the most current information about the platform's regulatory standing and any relevant FDA communications is a practical step. Regulations in this space can shift - what is available today is not guaranteed to remain unchanged.

Summary

According to publicly available information from ReflexMD, the platform operates as a telehealth service offering compounded semaglutide and compounded tirzepatide - prepared by licensed pharmacies using the same active ingredients found in FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, but not themselves FDA-approved finished products - through a three-entity structure separating the platform, independent licensed clinicians, and US-based pharmacies. The platform uses flat-rate monthly cash-pay pricing with free expedited shipping and a subscription-based enrollment model.

Information consumers typically verify before starting includes the compounded-versus-FDA-approved distinction, current pricing, the recurring subscription billing structure, the non-refundable fee policy, the cancellation process and two-day advance notice requirement, and state eligibility. Being thorough on the health questionnaire and disclosing all medications and health conditions is essential for the evaluating clinician to make an appropriate prescribing decision.

Current pricing, plans, and published terms can be confirmed here: View the current ReflexMD offer (official ReflexMD page).

Contact Information

According to the company's website, ReflexMD offers the following support:

Company: ReflexMD, Inc.

Wellness Advisor Line: 888-871-1330

Care Team Phone: 1-888-807-2462

Cancellation Line: +1(866) 849-6382

Email:...

Cancellation Email (California residents):...

Care Team Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Address: 2093 Philadelphia Pike, Unit 2388, Claymont, DE 19703

For questions before or during treatment, View the current ReflexMD offer (official ReflexMD page) or contact the support team directly.

Disclaimers

Content and Medical Disclaimer: This report is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The descriptions of potential benefits are not guarantees and are not a substitute for an individualized medical evaluation. GLP-1 medications, whether compounded or FDA-approved, are prescription medications that require evaluation by a licensed clinician. The information provided here does not replace the professional judgment of a healthcare provider.

Professional Medical Disclaimer: This content is educational and does not constitute medical advice. GLP-1 medications are not appropriate for all individuals. If you are currently taking medications, have existing health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, thyroid disorders, or a history of pancreatitis, are pregnant or nursing, or are considering any major changes to your health regimen, consult a physician before starting any new prescription treatment. Do not change, adjust, or discontinue any medications or prescribed treatments without a physician's guidance and approval.

Compounded Medication Notice: The GLP-1 medications offered through ReflexMD are compounded prescription medications prepared by licensed pharmacies based on individual prescriptions. Compounded medications are not reviewed or approved by the FDA as finished products. They are prepared using active ingredients sourced from FDA-registered facilities under the direction of a prescribing clinician. Unlike FDA-approved drugs, compounded medications are not reviewed by the FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before they are dispensed; they are prepared by pharmacies under federal and state compounding rules. The evaluating clinician determines whether this option is appropriate based on individual health factors.

Telehealth Platform Notice: ReflexMD operates as a telehealth platform connecting patients with independent, licensed healthcare providers. Per the company's published terms of use, the platform itself is not a healthcare provider. Prescribing decisions are made independently by licensed clinicians based on patient-provided health information. Not all consultations result in a prescription.

Results May Vary: Individual results will vary based on factors including age, baseline health condition, metabolic factors, lifestyle choices, dietary habits, physical activity levels, consistency of use, genetic factors, current medications, and other individual variables. While GLP-1 medications have demonstrated efficacy in clinical research for the FDA-approved formulations, individual outcomes with compounded versions are not guaranteed and may differ.

Referral Disclosure: This content may include referral links. If a purchase is made through these links, a commission may be earned at no additional cost. This compensation does not influence the accuracy, neutrality, or integrity of the information presented. All descriptions are based on publicly available company information and established medical literature.

Pricing Disclaimer: All pricing referenced was based on information published on the company's official website at the time of publication (March 2026) and is subject to change without notice. Promotional offers, discount codes, and plan availability may change at any time. Always verify current pricing, plan options, and terms on the official ReflexMD website before making any purchasing decisions.

Publisher Responsibility: Every effort has been made to ensure accuracy at the time of publication. Responsibility is not accepted for errors, omissions, or individual outcomes resulting from the use of the information provided. Verify all details directly with ReflexMD and a personal healthcare provider before proceeding.

Insurance Coverage Note: According to the company's terms, ReflexMD is described as a cash-pay service and does not accept insurance. The company states that payments may be FSA/HSA eligible; verify eligibility with a specific plan administrator. Coverage for GLP-1 medications varies by plan and medication type. Confirm benefits directly with the relevant insurer. Some HSA and FSA plans may reimburse qualifying prescription expenses - check specific plan rules for eligibility.

Cancellation and Refund Note: Per the company's published terms and fulfillment policy, monthly subscription fees already paid are non-refundable. State and federal regulations do not allow prescription medication returns after dispensing. The subscription renews automatically unless canceled at least two days before the renewal processing date. Non-California residents must call +1(866) 849-6382 to cancel. California residents may call the same number or email.... Review the current cancellation and refund terms on the official website before subscribing.

CONTACT: Wellness Advisor Line: 888-871-1330 Care Team Phone: 1-888-807-2462 Cancellation Line: +1(866) 849-6382 Email:... Cancellation Email (California residents):... Care Team Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time