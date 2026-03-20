Virtuoso Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev Presents New Album Of Mendelssohn Concertos: Dialogue Of Eras And Cultures!

MENAFN - AzerNews) Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, virtuoso violinist Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev has released a new album dedicated to the legacy of the great German composer Felix Mendelssohn. The release, presented by the European label Solo Musica, has already attracted the attention of the international music community and marks an important milestone in the artist's career, reaffirming his status as one of the most outstanding representatives of the modern violin school,reports citing Trend Life.

The album was recorded in collaboration with one of Europe's leading orchestras, the Württembergische Philharmonie Reutlingen (Germany), under the baton of renowned conductor Howard Griffiths. The program includes two landmark works by Mendelssohn that reflect different stages of his creative development: the early Violin Concerto in D minor - a piece filled with youthful energy and virtuosic brilliance - and the Violin Concerto in E minor, one of the greatest masterpieces of the violin repertoire, distinguished by its depth and artistic maturity.

The musician's interpretation combines academic precision with contemporary expressiveness, offering a fresh perspective on these classical works.

The project was implemented with the support of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of Azerbaijan and Surkon International, underscoring the significance of Elvin Ganiyev's work as a cultural ambassador of Azerbaijan on the global stage.

Elvin Hoxha Ganiyev was recognized as a child prodigy from an early age and earned the unofficial titles of the“Azerbaijani Paganini” and“Mozart.” In 2008, by decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, his name was included in the“Golden Book” of young talents, and he was awarded a Presidential scholarship.

He was born into a family of musicians. His first teacher, from the age of five, was his grandfather, People's Artist of Azerbaijan and professor Sarvar Ganiyev - an outstanding violinist and founder of the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra. He later continued his studies with the legendary pedagogue Zakhar Bron and received education in Switzerland, Spain, and Germany.

In an interview with Trend, the musician shared his thoughts on the new album.

Q: Why did you choose Mendelssohn's music?

A: This album is not just a recording of classical works, but a kind of dialogue between eras and cultures, embodied in the sound of the violin. Mendelssohn's music holds a special place in the violin repertoire: it combines refinement, inner harmony, and virtuosity. It was important for me to present the early D minor concerto and the mature E minor concerto as reflections of the composer's artistic evolution - his inner growth and the development of his musical language.

Q: What is the fundamental difference between these concertos?

A: They are two independent artistic worlds. The early concerto is full of impulse, youthful energy, and virtuosity. The E minor concerto, on the other hand, is a mature and deeply considered work, where every detail is subordinated to internal dramaturgy. Performing them together allows one to feel the completeness of this journey - from inspiration to awareness.

Q: How important is it today to release albums?

A: Today, recording is an integral part of a musician's career if they aspire to an international level. An album is an artistic statement - a fixed interpretation that remains with the listener beyond the concert hall. A live performance is a moment, while a recording is memory - it is forever. Recordings shape the lasting perception of an artist, their style, and artistic identity.

Moreover, recordings allow art to be preserved for future generations. Just as the works of great composers continue to live for centuries, modern recordings ensure that performers can be heard years and even centuries later. These recordings become a kind of bridge between the past and the future, allowing people to discover a musician's artistry, be inspired by their interpretations, and carry forward the traditions of both national and world musical culture.

Q: You have represented Azerbaijan on the global stage for many years, touring successfully around the world, including the USA, Europe, Africa, and Asia. What does this mean to you?

A: For me, it is a great honor, pride, and at the same time a significant responsibility. Representing Azerbaijan through music is a special feeling that combines love for art with respect for cultural heritage.

Since childhood, the state has created all the conditions necessary for the development of my creative potential and the realization of my ideas. Thanks to the support of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, I was able to study with one of the world's best teachers, the legendary Zakhar Bron, as well as masters such as Maxim Vengerov, Vadim Repin, and David Garrett. I studied at leading music institutions, participated in many prestigious international competitions, and became a laureate of numerous awards. It is especially meaningful that I perform on a 1715 Guarneri violin provided to me by the state, enabling me to достойно represent Azerbaijan on the international stage.

Every successful performance is not only a personal achievement but also a contribution to promoting my country's culture. I sincerely believe that music knows no boundaries and has the power to unite people. I will continue striving for new heights, new projects, expanding my repertoire, and достойно representing Azerbaijan in the global cultural arena.