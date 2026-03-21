Ditch The Fads: How Natural Choices And 10,000 Steps Changed This 27-Year-Old's Life

MENAFN - Live Mint) Fad diets and quick fixes are everywhere, but simple habits are having a moment. Natural choices such as coconut water and buttermilk help maintain hydration and balance without extremes. Gehna Sharma's experience highlights how small, sustainable changes in lifestyle can bring you long-term health while also promoting a healthy fitness style.

In the world of diet and fitness, particularly with so many fad diets in attention, it is regular dietary practices like drinking coconut water and buttermilk that have long-term benefits. Nutritionists say that these types of natural, hydrating options will not only aid digestion and keep energy levels up but help people continue to lead healthier lifestyles without extreme restrictions.

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For Gehna Sharma, 27-year-old public relations professional who had to deal with a hectic and unpredictable schedule, the path to better health started two years ago at an extremely personal low. At 67 kilos, she often didn't have much energy, lacked the motivation and felt discouraged - especially when she was no longer able to fit into favourite clothes. Committing to change, she contacted a dietician for help and opted for gradual improvements rather than quick fixes.

Small changes, big impact

One of the first habits she incorporated was drinking water soaked overnight with saunf (fennel) every morning. A simple dietary change turned into a daily ritual and became an emotional anchor.“It was a reminder that I had made a promise to myself,” she remembers.

From there her routine unfolded gradually. Prior to workout sessions, Sharma nourishes her body with soaked dry fruits paired with a banana-offering an amalgamation of natural sugars, fiber and healthy fats that offers sustained energy. To help her body recover and rebuild, she prioritises protein-rich foods - sprouts or low-fat paneer for instance - after exercising.

Healthy meals

Her meals embody a balance that nutritionists frequently advise but many people find challenging to maintain.“Lunch normally has Daliya, green vegetables and a good amount of salad - making sure that I am getting enough fiber, vitamins and complex carbohydrates,” she says.

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Dinner consists of soup and salad to promote digestion and prevent heaviness in the late hour.

Staying hydrated

Hydration is central to Sharma's transformation. She believes coconut water and buttermilk to be her refreshers and energy boosters as she pursues running as part of her lifestyle. These all-natural drinks are effective at rehydrating the body's electrolytes and far better for you than sugary alternatives. She often accompanies them with makhana (fox nuts), a light and nutritious snack that goes well down her active lifestyle.

10,000 steps per day

But her transformation went beyond the food. Movement became a non-negotiable part of Sharma's day. Her goal is 10,000 steps per day; some days, she admits, she isn't there. What motivates her to keep going is a simple but potent mindset.

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“A bad workout is always better than no workout.” The perspective helped her remain consistent on difficult days, incrementally training discipline and resilience.

Patience pays off

But the road there was not easy. The first year took patience and perseverance, and the results felt painstakingly slow. Supported by her dietician, Sharma remained committed - and it was in the second year that the changes became more apparent. Weight loss came with increased confidence, better energy, and a brighter outlook on life.

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Her story also emphasizes the significance of adaptability. In an industry like public relations, where schedules may change on a dime, strict routines don't usually work. With a flexible but structured plan by her side focused on simple, wholesome foods, Sharma had been able to stay consistent without increasing anxiety.

Today, her way of life is a model for how small intentional changes-like switching to coconut water instead of processed drinks or putting something green on the table most nights-can add up to big change.

Small, intentional changes in diet can lead to significant health improvements. Flexibility in routine helps maintain consistency, especially in unpredictable schedules. Hydration and nutrient-rich foods play a crucial role in overall well-being. Adopting a positive mindset is essential for overcoming obstacles in fitness journeys.

Key Takeaways