Digvijaya Singh Flags Skin Disease Outbreak Among Children In MP's Betul, Seeks Urgent Action

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, March 20 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Friday expressed concern over the growing cases of skin ailments among children, allegedly due to contaminated water in Betul district, and sought immediate intervention from the authorities.

According to available information, an outbreak of skin diseases, particularly itching (scabies), has been observed among children in Danvakheda village, located in the Ghodadongri block of Betul district.

At least 20 children were found suffering from itching (scabies), cold, cough, fever, and other common ailments, prompting the district administration to organise a medical camp.

Upon learning about the incident, Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh expressed anguish, stating that innocent children had fallen ill due to contaminated water.

He claimed that a similar outbreak of skin diseases had claimed the lives of some children nearly six months ago in Betul; however, the concerned authorities failed to take preventive measures.

“It is extremely unfortunate that children had died from this very same issue just a few months ago; however, the administration failed to demonstrate the requisite sensitivity and promptness,” Singh said in a statement on Friday.

The senior Congress leader claimed that although the outbreak was noticed nearly a week ago, there has been no significant improvement in the situation.

He stated that villagers have been raising their concerns through protests and complaints, but the administration has failed to provide safe drinking water.

Digvijaya Singh demanded immediate intervention from the state government and the Betul district administration, asserting that“providing clean drinking water is a primary responsibility of the government, and any negligence in this regard is unacceptable.”

He also demanded that arrangements for clean drinking water be ensured immediately in the village and that the sources of contamination be inspected and rectified at the earliest.

“Before the situation escalates further, the authorities must ensure that affected people, especially children, are provided adequate medical facilities, and strict action should be taken against the responsible officials,” he added.

According to Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Manoj Hurmade, the issue was noticed on March 15, following which a medical team was dispatched to the village to provide necessary treatment to the affected persons.