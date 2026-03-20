Panvel Profit Jumps 35% As GLP-1 Drugs Hit 11% Of Sales

Grupo Panvel (PNVL3), operating under parent Dimed S.A., is southern Brazil's largest pharmacy chain, with 659 stores across Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, and São Paulo, plus a proprietary distribution network, an 800+ item private-label portfolio, and growing digital and retail media businesses. Founded in Porto Alegre in 1967, the company completed the discontinuation of its wholesale distribution operation in late 2024, refocusing entirely on retail pharmacy - a strategic shift that improved margins throughout 2025. Panvel Q4 2025 earnings are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on B3-listed consumer healthcare companies.

The Q4 result was volume-driven, not price-driven - a critical distinction in pharmacy retail. CFO Antonio Napp emphasized that growth came from increased customer traffic rather than ticket-size inflation, differentiating Panvel from competitors whose growth has been more dependent on pricing. This volume dynamic, combined with expense dilution from the retail focus, produced the 6.2% EBITDA margin - the company's highest in five years and a 0.5 percentage point improvement from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of PNVL3 traded around R$14.27, up approximately 64% over 12 months (total return approximately 65% including dividends), with a P/E of approximately 19x, P/BV of 1.70x, and a trailing dividend yield of approximately 1.4%. Safra has a R$22 target price (35% upside, Buy rating), while Genial also recommends Buy. The stock has significantly outperformed the Ibovespa and most retail peers, reflecting the market's recognition of Panvel's improving execution and the GLP-1 structural tailwind.

GLP-1 receptor agonists - the diabetes and weight-loss drug class that includes Novo Nordisk 's Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutida) and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatida) - have become Panvel's single most impactful product category, now representing approximately 11% of total revenue on a R$5.91 billion ($1.1B) base. That translates to roughly R$650 million ($124M) in annual GLP-1 sales through Panvel's 659 stores - a category that barely existed five years ago.

The timing could not be more consequential: semaglutida's patent expires in Brazil on March 20, 2026, opening the market to generic and biosimilar versions from Brazilian firms like EMS and international competitors. CEO Mottin Neto expects generic entry to expand the addressable market dramatically - lower prices will bring in new patients who couldn't afford the branded versions (Ozempic pens cost R$600–1,200 per month in Brazil), potentially increasing the total GLP-1 category size even as per-unit margins compress. For a pharmacy chain, volume growth at lower margins on high-turnover prescription drugs is typically net positive for profitability - because the pharmacy captures traffic and cross-sells higher-margin categories (personal care, private label) on the same visit.

Average monthly sales per store of R$849,000 ($162K) reflects the cumulative impact of store maturation, digital adoption, and the GLP-1 tailwind. Digital channels reached a record 28.6% of Q4 sales, with São Paulo stores achieving 50% digital penetration - far above the 30% network average and suggesting that the São Paulo expansion can leverage digital-first customer acquisition rather than relying solely on foot traffic. The Panvel Ads retail media platform grew 76% year-over-year and is now deployed in 87 stores, creating a high-margin revenue stream that monetizes customer data and in-store/digital traffic.

The 2024 discontinuation of the wholesale distribution business - historically a low-margin operation that served third-party pharmacies - allowed Panvel to fully concentrate on its higher-margin retail operation. The 2025 results represent the first full year of this pure-retail focus, and the impact is visible: the 6.2% EBITDA margin is the highest in five years, cash generation exceeded R$260 million ($50M), and leverage fell to 0.9x EBITDA. XP noted that the wholesale exit's margin benefit was partially offset by the higher GLP-1 penetration (which carries lower gross margins than private-label products), but the net effect was clearly positive at the EBITDA level.

Full-year revenue of R$5.91 billion ($1.1B) grew 17%, with prescription drugs (RX) leading at +17% year-over-year driven by GLP-1 and chronic treatments, generics at +15%, and HPC (hygiene, personal care, cosmetics) performing well due to private-label penetration of approximately 18% of HPC sales. Full-year adjusted net income of R$135.3 million ($26M) grew 15.3%, with the growth rate accelerating through the year as the wholesale exit comp normalized and expense dilution compounded.

The balance sheet is remarkably clean for a growing retailer. Leverage of 0.9x EBITDA is among the lowest in Brazilian retail, cash generation of R$260 million+ ($50M+) comfortably covers the investment needed for the 45-store 2026 expansion plan, and CFO Napp's guidance that 2026 will end with lower net debt despite continued store openings confirms the self-funding nature of the growth model. Management's base case assumes Selic ending 2026 at 13% - a conservative assumption given that the Copom just cut to 14.75% on March 19, providing potential upside if the easing cycle accelerates.

The five-year expansion plan to 1,000 stores and R$12 billion ($2.3B) in revenue by 2030 is Panvel's most ambitious growth roadmap to date - requiring approximately 350 net new stores at a roughly 50% increase from the current base. The cadence accelerates from 45 stores in 2026 to 70 in 2027, suggesting management is building confidence from the São Paulo proof of concept before scaling up. The São Paulo entry (3–5 stores in 2026) is strategically significant: it moves Panvel beyond its southern Brazil fortress into the largest and most competitive pharmacy market in the country.

On GLP-1, management's bullish tone is notable. Mottin Neto's characterization of GLP-1 as "a fortress for the pharmaceutical sector" and Brazil as a potential second-largest global market reflects the transformative nature of the category. Generic entry will compress per-unit margins but massively expand the patient population - a dynamic that favors large pharmacy chains with scale purchasing power and omnichannel distribution capabilities over independent pharmacies.

Management expects "good margin expansion" in Q1 2026, signaling that the positive trends from Q4 are continuing. The conservative Selic assumption (13% year-end 2026 vs. current 14.75%) provides built-in upside if rates fall faster - lower financial expenses would flow directly to the bottom line given the current debt structure.

Generic semaglutida launch dynamics will reshape Panvel's GLP-1 economics. With the patent expiring March 20, 2026, Brazilian generic manufacturers (EMS and others) are expected to launch lower-cost alternatives that could reduce per-prescription revenue but dramatically expand the patient pool. The net impact on Panvel depends on whether volume gains outpace margin compression - Safra raised its 2027 margin estimates specifically because of expected GLP-1 generic volume uplift, suggesting the sell-side view is constructive.

São Paulo store performance is the expansion litmus test. If Panvel can achieve comparable store economics in São Paulo - where competition from RaiaDrogasil, Pague Menos, and independent pharmacies is intense - the addressable market for the 1,000-store plan becomes credible. The 50% digital penetration in SP stores suggests a differentiated customer acquisition model, but profitability per store in a new, competitive market typically takes 18–24 months to stabilize.

Selic trajectory provides a potential earnings catalyst. With the Copom cutting to 14.75% and management conservatively planning for 13% by year-end, any faster easing would directly reduce Panvel's financial expenses - a meaningful earnings lever for a company that currently operates at 0.9x leverage but still carries significant gross debt. Safra estimates that their NI revisions (+17% for 2026, +26% for 2027) already assume improved cash generation reducing debt faster.