Panvel Profit Jumps 35% As GLP-1 Drugs Hit 11% Of Sales

(MENAFN- The Rio Times)
3 Key Points
-Grupo Panvel posted a record adjusted net income of R$45.2 million ($8.6M) in Q4 2025, up 35% year-over-year, on revenue of R$1.56 billion ($298M) growing 16.3% - driven by volume rather than price, with same-store sales of 14.7% (11.6% in mature stores) and average monthly sales per store reaching R$849,000 ($162K), as the pharmacy chain delivered its highest EBITDA margin in five years at 6.2%.
-GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss drugs - including semaglutida (Ozempic/Wegovy) and competing products - now represent approximately 11% of Panvel's total revenue, creating a structural tailwind that CEO Julio Mottin Neto calls "a fortress for the pharmaceutical sector," with Brazil expected to become the world's second-largest GLP-1 market and generic competition arriving as the semaglutida patent expires on March 20, 2026.
-Panvel is accelerating its five-year expansion plan: 45 new stores in 2026 (including 3–5 in São Paulo), 70 in 2027, and a target of 1,000 total stores and R$12 billion ($2.3B) in revenue by 2030 - up from the current 659 stores and R$5.91 billion ($1.1B), funded by cash generation exceeding R$260 million ($50M) per year with leverage at just 0.9x EBITDA, one of the lowest levels in Brazilian retail.
Panvel Q4 2025 Earnings: What Happened
01What Happened
Grupo Panvel (PNVL3), operating under parent Dimed S.A., is southern Brazil's largest pharmacy chain, with 659 stores across Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, and São Paulo, plus a proprietary distribution network, an 800+ item private-label portfolio, and growing digital and retail media businesses. Founded in Porto Alegre in 1967, the company completed the discontinuation of its wholesale distribution operation in late 2024, refocusing entirely on retail pharmacy - a strategic shift that improved margins throughout 2025. Panvel Q4 2025 earnings are covered by The Rio Times as part of its Latin American financial news reporting on B3-listed consumer healthcare companies.
The Q4 result was volume-driven, not price-driven - a critical distinction in pharmacy retail. CFO Antonio Napp emphasized that growth came from increased customer traffic rather than ticket-size inflation, differentiating Panvel from competitors whose growth has been more dependent on pricing. This volume dynamic, combined with expense dilution from the retail focus, produced the 6.2% EBITDA margin - the company's highest in five years and a 0.5 percentage point improvement from the year-ago quarter.
Shares of PNVL3 traded around R$14.27, up approximately 64% over 12 months (total return approximately 65% including dividends), with a P/E of approximately 19x, P/BV of 1.70x, and a trailing dividend yield of approximately 1.4%. Safra has a R$22 target price (35% upside, Buy rating), while Genial also recommends Buy. The stock has significantly outperformed the Ibovespa and most retail peers, reflecting the market's recognition of Panvel's improving execution and the GLP-1 structural tailwind.
Key Drivers Behind Panvel's Q4 2025 Results
02Key Drivers
The GLP-1 Revolution
The GLP-1 Revolution
GLP-1 receptor agonists - the diabetes and weight-loss drug class that includes Novo Nordisk 's Ozempic and Wegovy (semaglutida) and Eli Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatida) - have become Panvel's single most impactful product category, now representing approximately 11% of total revenue on a R$5.91 billion ($1.1B) base. That translates to roughly R$650 million ($124M) in annual GLP-1 sales through Panvel's 659 stores - a category that barely existed five years ago.
The timing could not be more consequential: semaglutida's patent expires in Brazil on March 20, 2026, opening the market to generic and biosimilar versions from Brazilian firms like EMS and international competitors. CEO Mottin Neto expects generic entry to expand the addressable market dramatically - lower prices will bring in new patients who couldn't afford the branded versions (Ozempic pens cost R$600–1,200 per month in Brazil), potentially increasing the total GLP-1 category size even as per-unit margins compress. For a pharmacy chain, volume growth at lower margins on high-turnover prescription drugs is typically net positive for profitability - because the pharmacy captures traffic and cross-sells higher-margin categories (personal care, private label) on the same visit.
Store Productivity and Digital
Store Productivity and Digital
Average monthly sales per store of R$849,000 ($162K) reflects the cumulative impact of store maturation, digital adoption, and the GLP-1 tailwind. Digital channels reached a record 28.6% of Q4 sales, with São Paulo stores achieving 50% digital penetration - far above the 30% network average and suggesting that the São Paulo expansion can leverage digital-first customer acquisition rather than relying solely on foot traffic. The Panvel Ads retail media platform grew 76% year-over-year and is now deployed in 87 stores, creating a high-margin revenue stream that monetizes customer data and in-store/digital traffic.
Wholesale Exit and Margin Expansion
Wholesale Exit and Margin Expansion
The 2024 discontinuation of the wholesale distribution business - historically a low-margin operation that served third-party pharmacies - allowed Panvel to fully concentrate on its higher-margin retail operation. The 2025 results represent the first full year of this pure-retail focus, and the impact is visible: the 6.2% EBITDA margin is the highest in five years, cash generation exceeded R$260 million ($50M), and leverage fell to 0.9x EBITDA. XP noted that the wholesale exit's margin benefit was partially offset by the higher GLP-1 penetration (which carries lower gross margins than private-label products), but the net effect was clearly positive at the EBITDA level.
Panvel Q4 2025 Financial Detail
03Financial Detail
Full-year revenue of R$5.91 billion ($1.1B) grew 17%, with prescription drugs (RX) leading at +17% year-over-year driven by GLP-1 and chronic treatments, generics at +15%, and HPC (hygiene, personal care, cosmetics) performing well due to private-label penetration of approximately 18% of HPC sales. Full-year adjusted net income of R$135.3 million ($26M) grew 15.3%, with the growth rate accelerating through the year as the wholesale exit comp normalized and expense dilution compounded.
The balance sheet is remarkably clean for a growing retailer. Leverage of 0.9x EBITDA is among the lowest in Brazilian retail, cash generation of R$260 million+ ($50M+) comfortably covers the investment needed for the 45-store 2026 expansion plan, and CFO Napp's guidance that 2026 will end with lower net debt despite continued store openings confirms the self-funding nature of the growth model. Management's base case assumes Selic ending 2026 at 13% - a conservative assumption given that the Copom just cut to 14.75% on March 19, providing potential upside if the easing cycle accelerates.
Management Signals from Panvel
Management Signals
The five-year expansion plan to 1,000 stores and R$12 billion ($2.3B) in revenue by 2030 is Panvel's most ambitious growth roadmap to date - requiring approximately 350 net new stores at a roughly 50% increase from the current base. The cadence accelerates from 45 stores in 2026 to 70 in 2027, suggesting management is building confidence from the São Paulo proof of concept before scaling up. The São Paulo entry (3–5 stores in 2026) is strategically significant: it moves Panvel beyond its southern Brazil fortress into the largest and most competitive pharmacy market in the country.
On GLP-1, management's bullish tone is notable. Mottin Neto's characterization of GLP-1 as "a fortress for the pharmaceutical sector" and Brazil as a potential second-largest global market reflects the transformative nature of the category. Generic entry will compress per-unit margins but massively expand the patient population - a dynamic that favors large pharmacy chains with scale purchasing power and omnichannel distribution capabilities over independent pharmacies.
Management expects "good margin expansion" in Q1 2026, signaling that the positive trends from Q4 are continuing. The conservative Selic assumption (13% year-end 2026 vs. current 14.75%) provides built-in upside if rates fall faster - lower financial expenses would flow directly to the bottom line given the current debt structure.
What to Watch Next for Panvel
04Watch Next
Generic semaglutida launch dynamics will reshape Panvel's GLP-1 economics. With the patent expiring March 20, 2026, Brazilian generic manufacturers (EMS and others) are expected to launch lower-cost alternatives that could reduce per-prescription revenue but dramatically expand the patient pool. The net impact on Panvel depends on whether volume gains outpace margin compression - Safra raised its 2027 margin estimates specifically because of expected GLP-1 generic volume uplift, suggesting the sell-side view is constructive.
São Paulo store performance is the expansion litmus test. If Panvel can achieve comparable store economics in São Paulo - where competition from RaiaDrogasil, Pague Menos, and independent pharmacies is intense - the addressable market for the 1,000-store plan becomes credible. The 50% digital penetration in SP stores suggests a differentiated customer acquisition model, but profitability per store in a new, competitive market typically takes 18–24 months to stabilize.
Selic trajectory provides a potential earnings catalyst. With the Copom cutting to 14.75% and management conservatively planning for 13% by year-end, any faster easing would directly reduce Panvel's financial expenses - a meaningful earnings lever for a company that currently operates at 0.9x leverage but still carries significant gross debt. Safra estimates that their NI revisions (+17% for 2026, +26% for 2027) already assume improved cash generation reducing debt faster.
Panvel Quarterly Results (Q4 2025 vs Q4 2024)
|Metric
|Q4 2024
|Q4 2025
|Chg
| Net Revenue
| R$1.34 bn
| R$1.56 bn ($298M)
| +16.3%
| Adj. EBITDA
| R$82 mn
| R$104.8 mn ($20M)
| +27.9%
| Adj. EBITDA Margin
| 5.7%
| 6.2% (5-yr high)
| +0.5pp
| Adj. Net Income (Record)
| R$33.5 mn
| R$45.2 mn ($8.6M)
| +35%
| Same-Store Sales
| n/a
| +14.7% (mature +11.6%)
| -
| Avg Monthly Sales/Store
| n/a
| R$849K ($162K)
| -
Panvel Annual and Strategic Summary (FY2025)
|Metric
|Value
| FY Adj. Net Income
| R$135.3 mn ($26M) (+15.3%)
| FY Revenue
| R$5.91 bn ($1.1B) (+17%)
| GLP-1 Revenue Share
| ~11% (~R$650M / $124M)
| Digital Sales Share (Q4)
| 28.6% (record) | SP: 50%
| Total Stores (End 2025)
| 659 (RS, SC, PR, SP)
| 2026 / 2030 Store Plan
| +45 (2026) → 1,000 by 2030
| 2030 Revenue Target
| R$12 bn ($2.3B)
| Cash Generation (2025)
| >R$260 mn ($50M)
| Leverage
| 0.9x ND/EBITDA
| Share Price (PNVL3)
| ~R$14.27 ($2.73)
| P/E | DY | Safra TP
| ~19x | ~1.4% | R$22 (+35%)
Risks Facing Panvel
05Risks
GLP-1 generic transition carries both opportunity and margin risk. While volume expansion is expected to more than offset per-unit margin compression, the timing and magnitude of generic entry are uncertain. If multiple generics launch simultaneously with aggressive pricing, the gross margin impact could be larger and faster than current estimates. Additionally, any supply disruptions in the generic pipeline could create periods of inventory shortages that hurt customer loyalty.
Competition in São Paulo is significantly more intense than in Panvel's southern Brazil stronghold. RaiaDrogasil (the market leader with 3,000+ stores nationally), Pague Menos, Drogaria São Paulo, and well-funded independents all compete aggressively for pharmacy market share in São Paulo. Panvel's digital-first model and private-label differentiation may not be sufficient to achieve the same store economics as its southern network, and the 3–5 store test in 2026 is explicitly designed to validate the unit economics before scaling.
Regulatory and pricing risk is inherent in pharmacy retail. Brazil's pharmaceutical pricing is regulated by CMED (Câmara de Regulação do Mercado de Medicamentos), which sets annual price adjustment caps that may not keep pace with cost inflation. Any tightening of regulatory controls on pharmacy operations, digital prescriptions, or GLP-1 dispensing could impact growth rates. Additionally, the annual CMED price adjustment - typically announced in March/April - sets the tone for the industry's pricing environment for the entire year.
Brazilian Pharmacy Retail Sector Context
Sector Context
Brazil's pharmacy retail sector is one of the most resilient consumer verticals in the economy - pharmaceutical spending is largely non-discretionary, aging demographics drive structural demand growth, and the chronic disease burden (diabetes, hypertension, obesity) creates recurring prescription revenue. The GLP-1 revolution has added a massive new category that cuts across both chronic disease treatment and elective wellness spending, benefiting pharmacy chains disproportionately because the products require in-person dispensing with prescription verification.
Panvel occupies a unique niche: the dominant regional pharmacy chain in southern Brazil with best-in-class digital penetration, private-label strength, and operational efficiency, now cautiously expanding into the national market. Its competitive advantages - local brand loyalty, proprietary distribution, 800+ private-label items, and the Panvel Ads retail media platform - are difficult to replicate and provide differentiation against both national chains and independents.
At approximately 19x P/E with a 64% stock rally in the trailing 12 months, Panvel is no longer cheap - Safra's R$22 target implies a 14x P/E on forward earnings, in line with the two-year average but below the historical mean of 31x. The investment case rests on continued margin expansion from the wholesale exit, GLP-1 generic volume uplift, store productivity gains, and the 350-store expansion plan generating compound revenue growth toward R$12 billion by 2030. At 0.9x leverage with self-funding growth and a conservative management team, the risk profile is among the most defensive in Brazilian consumer equities.
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