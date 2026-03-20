Global Spay And Neuter Market Set To Reach USD 4.39 Billion By 2033: Mobile Surgical Units Catalyze Growth (5.65% CAGR)

Dublin, March 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spay and Neuter Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Animal, Provider, End Use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global spay and neuter market, valued at USD 2.84 billion in 2025, is projected to achieve USD 4.39 billion by 2033, marking a CAGR of 5.65% from 2026 to 2033. This growth is fueled by governmental mandates, increasing educational efforts, NGO initiatives, and international financial support.

Affordable spay and neuter infrastructure, particularly mobile surgical units, is pivotal in driving this market. In December 2024, Mendocino County launched a Mobile Spay & Neuter Van to deliver sterilization services nationwide. In March 2025, Santa Barbara Humane introduced a Mobile Spay/Neuter Clinic to extend veterinary services to communities like Guadalupe, Lompoc, Nipomo, and Casmalia by offering free surgeries, effectively reducing barriers and aiding population control.

In December 2025, PetSet unveiled a custom-built mobile clinic to serve Houston's underserved neighborhoods. This advanced unit enhances efficiency and surgical capacity, aiming for 1,200 additional surgeries annually with features like expanded kennels and dual surgical tables for simultaneous operations.

Increasing awareness initiatives also propel market expansion. The Otavalo Emergency Surgery Course and Neuter Campaign in September 2025 significantly boosted understanding of pet health and sterilization's importance. These programs provide hands-on training and emphasize humane treatment, educating professionals and the public alike. As communities grasp the advantages of spay/neuter programs, demand for veterinary services and educational campaigns surges, furthering growth in the animal health sector.

Global Spay and Neuter Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and analyzes industry trends from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by animal, provider, end use, and region.



Animal Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Dogs



Cats

Other Animals

Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

Others

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



Animal Welfare Groups

Pet Owners

Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2033)



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Why You Should Buy This Report



Comprehensive Market Analysis: Detailed insights across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore the market presence of key players.

Future Trends: Identify trends and drivers shaping the market's future. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize insights to uncover revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

This report addresses:



Market intelligence for decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts

Competition strategy and market share analysis Product innovation listings

Key Attributes