Mahesh Babu's First Salary And Ad Film Remuneration Revealed Full Details Here

Mahesh Babu, one of Tollywood's top stars earning over ₹100 crore per film and huge sums from ads, started small. Here's a look at his very first salary and early earnings.

Mahesh Babu carried forward the legacy of his father Krishna and even surpassed it. Starting as a child artist, he impressed audiences with award-winning performances and rare achievements like playing a double role at a very young age.

From an early age, Mahesh showed deep interest in cinema, acting in multiple films and even performing action scenes. His double role in Koduku Diddina Kapuram showcased his talent. A story about his early salary from his father, who produced the film, is now trending online.

Mahesh Babu reportedly earned ₹10,000 for his early role, marking his first income. Today, he is among Tollywood's highest-paid stars, charging over ₹100 crore per film. He also earns significantly through brand endorsements, reportedly making ₹5 to ₹10 crore for a single advertisement.

Currently, Mahesh is working on a major project with S. S. Rajamouli. This film marks his entry into the global arena. Moving beyond Telugu cinema, he aims to reach international audiences and further elevate his position as a pan-world superstar.