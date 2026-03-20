Dosa Batter: Make Batter This Way & You'll Never Go To A Hotel For Dosa-Idli Again!

Want to make hotel-style dosa and idli at home? Follow these simple expert tips for the perfect batter, from choosing dal to the right grinding method.

We all feel our homemade dosas or idlis don't match the hotel ones. But a few small changes while making the batter can make all the difference. Here are some valuable tips from a food expert to help you make a fantastic breakfast at home.Always use skinless white urad dal for idli, dosa, or vada. If you use dal with skin, make sure to remove about 80% of it. For vadas, even 50% skin is fine. Soak the dal for 3-4 hours. If it has skin, it needs 6-7 hours. An old trick is to add a small iron object to the water to make it soak faster.For idlis, use a ratio of one cup urad dal to two-and-a-half cups of idli rava or rice rava. Add the idli rava directly to the ground batter to soak; don't soak it separately. If you're using rice rava, soak and grind it along with the urad dal. To remove excess water from the rava, just put it in a cotton cloth and squeeze it out.A wet grinder gives you a much softer batter than a mixie. If you are using a mixie, add ice water to stop the batter from getting hot and spoiling. Don't put the batter in the fridge right after grinding. This makes the idlis hard. Instead, leave it outside for a few hours to ferment well. This will give you soft, flower-like idlis.The perfect ratio for crispy dosas is one cup of urad dal to three cups of rice. You can add a little fenugreek (methi), flattened rice (poha), or chana dal to the batter to enhance the taste. Adding chana dal especially gives your dosa that beautiful golden colour you see in hotels.

Never mix cooked rice into the batter; it's not good for your health. Also, avoid using baking soda as it can weaken your bones. It's always best to let the batter ferment naturally. And remember, don't store and use the batter for more than 2-3 days.

ALSO READ:Crispy Dosas: Your Secret to Hotel-Style Crispy Dosas at Home

Here's a pro tip: add a little fresh ginger and some green chillies while grinding the dosa batter. This not only makes the dosa tastier but also helps with digestion.