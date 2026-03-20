Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Total Treasury Holdings Reach Over 6.87 Million Solana (SOL)

Forward Industries Inc. (FORD) announced that the company's SOL holdings now totals over 6.87 million. The SOL is earning a 7.01% yield, which exceeds the average gross yield reported by top validators. FORD is consistently generating daily revenue of over 1,000 SOL, according to Kyle Samani, Chairman of the Board.

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Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), focused on building and managing the worlds largest Solana treasury, recently made an initial treasury update announcement and revealed that the company's total Solana (SOL) holdings have reached 6,871,599.06 SOL ( ).

Since inception, the company has purchased 6,834,505.96 SOL at a total cost of around...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FORD are available in the company's newsroom at

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