SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) Explores GPS Alternatives In Evolving Electronic Warfare Landscape

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SPARC AI Inc. (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) and may include paid advertising.

The vulnerability of satellite navigation has become a serious concern for both defense planners and civilian infrastructure operators. The SPARC AI platform is designed for target intelligence, geolocation and autonomous navigation in GPS-denied environments. In defense technology, a software-only or software-first navigation layer can be attractive because it may reduce hardware burden, improve flexibility and potentially integrate with existing unmanned systems.

Modern warfare increasingly depends on precise positioning and timing signals, yet those same signals are becoming more vulnerable in contested environments. Electronic warfare capabilities that can jam, spoof or otherwise disrupt satellite navigation systems are forcing military and technology developers to explore alternative navigation methods. Companies such as SPARC AI (CSE: SPAI) (OTCQB: SPAIF) are working in this emerging area, developing artificial intelligence–driven spatial computing technologies designed to support navigation and situational awareness when traditional satellite signals such as GPS are unreliable or unavailable.

The vulnerability of satellite navigation has become a serious concern for both defense planners and civilian infrastructure operators. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency states that positioning, navigation, and timing services are critical to infrastructure and warns that heavy reliance on...

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