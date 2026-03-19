Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline 2026: MOA, ROA, FDA-Approved Drugs, And Clinical Trial Progress Assessment By Delveinsight Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, Nikang Therapeuti

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(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline constitutes 50+ key companies continuously working towards developing 60+ Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Insight, 2026 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market.

The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma companies working in the treatment market are Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, NiKang Therapeutics, CoImmune, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Chia Tai TianqingPharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca, Xencor, and others, are developing therapies for the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma treatment



Emerging Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- OATD-02, DS-6000a, JANX008, NKT2152, CMN-001, IPI-549, TQB2450, Belzutifa, Atezolizumab, Volrustomig, XmAb819, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market in the coming years.

In March 2026, Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) and Eisai have announced the initial presentation of findings from the Phase 3 LITESPARK-011 trial. The study evaluates a dual oral combination of WELIREG® (belzutifan)-a first-in-class HIF-2α inhibitor developed by Merck-and LENVIMA® (lenvatinib), a multi-receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) whose disease has progressed following anti–PD-1/PD-L1 therapy. These results are being showcased as a late-breaking oral presentation at the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium 2026 (abstract #LBA417) and are also featured in the official ASCO GU press program.

In October 2025, Belzutifan (Welireg) used in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) demonstrated superior progression-free survival (PFS) versus cabozantinib (Cabometyx) in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who had progressed following anti–PD-(L)1 therapy, as reported in a press announcement from Merck and Eisai.

In June 2025, China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has accepted a new drug application (NDA) submitted by Innovent and HUTCHMED for the combination of sintilimab (Tyvyt) and fruquintinib (Elunate) as a treatment for patients with locally advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have previously been treated with one tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI).

In February 2025, Updated results from a phase 1 study (NCT05122546) presented at the 2025 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium revealed that the combination of CBM588 with cabozantinib (Cabometyx) and nivolumab (Opdivo) enhanced progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) in patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (mRCC), though it did not result in a significant rise in Bifidobacterium spp. levels.

In December 2024, At the 2024 Society of Urologic Oncology (SUO) annual meeting in Dallas, Belzutifan was highlighted for its approval in multiple countries, including the United States and Canada, for treating patients with VHL disease-associated neoplasms. In the U.S., it is also approved for adult patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) who have previously undergone treatment with a PD-(L)1 inhibitor and a vascular endothelial growth factor-tyrosine kinase inhibitor (VEGF-TKI). Several studies have investigated the use of Belzutifan in advanced RCC patients. Dr. Jonasch presented the findings of a post hoc pooled analysis of Belzutifan's safety in RCC patients who received a 120 mg daily dose across the LITESPARK-001, LITESPARK-004, LITESPARK-005, and LITESPARK-013 studies.

In November 2024, Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical-stage biotechnology firm focused on discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, has announced the initiation of patient enrollment for its Phase 1 clinical trial assessing ADI-270 in individuals with metastatic or advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). In September 2024, NiKang Therapeutics® Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative small molecule oncology treatments, announced that preliminary results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NKT2152 for advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) in patients who have previously received treatment will be shared through an oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2024 Congress.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma (RCC) refers to a stage of kidney cancer where the cancer has spread beyond the kidney to other parts of the body. Renal cell carcinoma originates in the lining of small tubes in the kidney and can progress to an advanced stage if it metastasizes or spreads to nearby lymph nodes or distant organs.

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Emerging Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



OATD-02: Molecure S.A.

DS-6000a: Daiichi Sankyo

JANX008: Janux Therapeutics

NKT2152: NiKang Therapeutics

CMN-001: CoImmune

IPI-549: Infinity Pharmaceuticals

TQB2450: Chia Tai TianqingPharmaceutical

Belzutifan: Merck Sharp & Dohme

Atezolizumab: Hoffmann-La Roche

Volrustomig: AstraZeneca XmAb819: Xencor

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Route of Administration

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Oral

Parenteral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous Topical

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Molecule Type

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment



Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Assessment by Product Type

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma By Stage and Product Type

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Assessment by Route of Administration

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma By Stage and Route of Administration

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Assessment by Molecule Type Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Report covers around 60+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Further Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma product details are provided in the report. Download the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report to learn more about the emerging Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma therapies

Some of the key companies in the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma are - Merck Sharp & Dohme, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, CoImmune, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, NiKang Therapeutics, Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, MedImmune, Eli Lilly and Company, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Allogene Therapeutics, Chongqing Precision Biotech Co., Ltd, Pfizer, Exelixis, BeiGene, Xencor, Teon Therapeutics, Asher Biotherapeutics, Shanghai Junshi Biosciences, Surface Oncology, ProfoundBio, Portage Biotech, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, HiFiBiO, and others.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Analysis:

The Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Treatment.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Download Sample PDF Report to know more about Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma drugs and therapies

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence in Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma, increase in the number of research and development activities are some of the important factors that are fueling the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market.

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Market Barriers

However, side-effects associated with the treatment of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma, cost associated with the treatment and other factors are creating obstacles in the Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market growth.

Scope of Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Companies: Molecure S.A., Daiichi Sankyo, Janux Therapeutics, NiKang Therapeutics, CoImmune, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Chia Tai TianqingPharmaceutical, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Hoffmann-La Roche, AstraZeneca, Xencor, and others

Key Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapies: OATD-02, DS-6000a, JANX008, NKT2152, CMN-001, IPI-549, TQB2450, Belzutifa, Atezolizumab, Volrustomig, XmAb819, and others

Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma current marketed and Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma emerging therapies Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market drivers and Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma market barriers

Request for Sample PDF Report for Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Assessment and clinical trials

Table of Contents

1. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Report Introduction

2. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Executive Summary

3. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Overview

4. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Preclinical Stage Products

10. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Therapeutics Assessment

11. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key Companies

14. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Key Products

15. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Unmet Needs

16. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.