ANGEL Wins Four Awards At The International Exhibition Of Inventions Geneva Among Over 1,000 Entries

MENAFN - GetNews)the 51st International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva was held in Switzerland, bringing together over 1,000 innovations from 35 countries and regions across fields such as environmental protection, energy, IoT, electronics and information technology. ANGEL (Shenzhen Angel Drinking Water Industrial Group Corporation) showcased a range of cutting-edge technologies and won four awards-one Gold Medal, two Silver Medals and one Bronze Medal-demonstrating the global competitiveness of its purification and drinking water innovation.







Founded in 1973, the International Exhibition of Inventions Geneva is one of the world's longest-running and largest invention events, co-organised by the World Intellectual Property Organization and the Swiss Federal Government. Entries are evaluated by expert juries from across Europe based on innovation, practical value, and social and environmental impact, with awarded projects representing leading global standards.

ANGEL's Gold Medal-winning Coffee Flavor Extraction Technology marks a breakthrough beyond traditional brewing parameters such as coffee-to-water ratio and grind size. Recognising that water accounts for nearly 98 percent of the final coffee beverage, ANGEL integrates natural mineral filter media with AI-driven control to optimise extraction factors, enhancing flavour performance and preserving the authentic characteristics of different coffee beans. The technology is modular and adaptable to broader applications.

The Silver Medal-winning ANGEL Golden Ratio Countertop Mineralized Water Purification Dispenser combines advanced purification with intelligent design. Featuring a visualised mineralisation system, golden mineral ratio, and dual purified/mineralized water output, it upgrades drinking water from basic safety to visible, AI-enabled health. With 3-Second Instant Heating & Rapid Cooling, Smart Multi-Temperature & Volume Control, and multiple usage modes, it suits diverse household needs in a compact form.

Another Silver Medal went to ANGEL's Zero-Discharge Recycling Technology. Addressing the common issue of water waste in conventional systems, it incorporates an Intelligent Domestic Water Purification with Zero-Discharge Recycling Technology. Supported by modular design and adaptive smart controls, the system improves water efficiency while ensuring safe and sustainable household use.

The Bronze Medal-winning Innovative Sterilization Technology tackles a long-standing industry challenge of entire system sterilization. Using innovative materials, it can synthesize disinfectants at the molecular level by using water and air, enabling on-demand, broad-spectrum sterilisation throughout the system.







ANGEL's innovations attracted strong attention from global experts and exhibitors, earning high recognition for their originality, practicality and social value. To date, ANGEL has contributed to 31 national and industry standards, holds over 1,100 patents. Looking ahead, ANGELwill continue to focus on technological innovation, advancing the purification and drinking water sector and delivering better solutions to consumers globally.