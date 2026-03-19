Zambia Launches National Soil Partnership And Global Soil Doctors Programme To Strengthen Productive And Resilient Agrifood Systems

The Government of the Republic of Zambia, in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and with support from the Government of the United States of America, has officially launched the Zambia Soil Partnership (ZSP) and the Global Soil Doctors Programme (GSDP) to strengthen national coordination on sustainable soil management and support more productive, resilient and market-oriented agrifood systems in the country.

These initiatives are being implemented under the Soil Mapping for Resilient Agrifood Systems (SoilFER) programme which is operational in seven countries across Africa and Central America. SoilFER is funded by the United States Department of State and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. The programme generates and transforms soil science and data into concrete actions, informing the decisions of farmers, governments and agribusiness actors to increase agricultural productivity, improve crop selection, optimize fertilizer use and strengthen agrifood value chains.

The event also marked the inauguration of a soil moisture monitoring station (Cosmic Ray Neutron Sensor - CRNS) under the programme, installed and calibrated by FAO in collaboration with the FAO/IAEA Joint Centre of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture at the University of Zambia (UNZA). The station forms part of broader efforts to strengthen soil analysis capacity in Zambia through upgrades to laboratory equipment and infrastructure, alongside targeted training for national technical staff.

The launch took place during a national technical workshop held in Lusaka on 17-18 March, officially opened by the Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, Ministry of Agriculture, Republic of Zambia, Representatives of the United States Embassy and Department of State, a representative from the Embassy of Japan and the FAO Representative in Zambia. The event marks the start of a series of activities taking place from 17 to 24 March, including field-based training sessions at the ZARI Kabwe Research Station in Central Province and in Chongwe District, Lusaka Province. During the week extension agents and farmers will participate in hands-on training to strengthen practical knowledge on soil health and fertilizer management.

In Zambia, agriculture is a key driver of rural livelihoods and economic growth. However, soil degradation and declining soil fertility challenge sustainable agricultural production, making improved soil health essential for increasing crop productivity, strengthening local markets and rural livelihoods, and supporting long-term agricultural stability.

The ZSP will serve as a national multi-stakeholder platform bringing together government institutions, research organizations, universities, soil laboratories, farmer organizations, private sector actors and development partners. During the technical workshop, stakeholders agreed on priorities and a roadmap for coordinated soil management actions under the partnership.

The Global Soil Doctors Programme is a farmer-to-farmer training initiative that equips farmers and extension agents with practical tools to assess soil health, identify soil threats and improve soil and fertilizer management.

Speaking on behalf of Hon. Reuben Mtolo Phiri, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Zambia, Mr John A. Mulongoti, Permanent Secretary for Technical Services, highlighted the importance of strengthening soil health to support Zambia's agricultural transformation agenda.

“Healthy soils are the foundation of sustainable agriculture and food security in Zambia. Strengthening soil management and coordination among national institutions is essential to improving agricultural productivity and ensuring the long-term resilience of our agrifood systems.”

The launch also underscored the role of international partnerships in advancing sustainable soil management. Ms Suze Percy-Filippini, FAO Representative in Zambia, noted FAO's continued commitment to supporting the Government of Zambia and national partners.

“The SoilFER programme demonstrates how investments in data, innovation, technologies, technical capacities and partnerships can transform agrifood systems to become more efficient, resilient, sustainable and productive.”

Highlighting the importance of innovation, soil information, and results from the ground, Ms Julie Kapuvari, Science and Policy Advisor at the U.S. Department of State, emphasized the broader impact of soil health on food systems and nutrition.

“Healthy soils grow healthy crops, and healthy crops nourish healthy people. Soil health matters: it's not just about productivity, but also about resilience and better nutrition. It ensures that food contains the nutrients families need.”

The establishment of the ZSP and the GSDP aligns with the framework of the Global Soil Partnership, a global initiative coordinated by FAO to promote sustainable soil management, protect soil resources, and contributes to regional efforts under the African Soil Partnership.

The launch of these initiatives marks an important step towards boosting agricultural productivity, expanding agrifood trade and encouraging greater private sector engagement across agrifood value chains.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Regional Office for Africa.