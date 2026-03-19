PAO Group, Inc. Announces Rescission Of Agreement And Departure Of CEO James Schramm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMAHA, Neb., March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAO Group, Inc. (OTC: PAOG) today announced that James Schramm has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and that the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 21, 2025 has been formally rescinded, effective March 18, 2026, pursuant to a mutual agreement between Mr. Schramm and PAO Group, Inc.

Under the terms of the rescission, Law90, LLC will be returned to James Schramm, and Mr. Schramm will return 3,510,000 Preferred C shares of PAO Group, Inc. to James C. DiPrima.

PAO Group, Inc. thanks Mr. Schramm for his service and contributions during his tenure and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Mr. Schramm intends to convey Law90, LLC to Green Stream Holdings, Inc. (“GSFI”). Law90, LLC is a Company which refers cases to attorneys which are members of Law90, LLC.

The Company remains focused on advancing its strategic initiatives, strengthening operational continuity, and positioning PAOG for long-term growth. Additional updates regarding leadership and corporate developments will be provided as appropriate.

About PAO Group, Inc.:

PAO Group, Inc. (OTC: PAOG) is a publicly traded holding company in America dedicated to providing an environment where every individual feels empowered, supported, and confident in the pursuit of their legal rights. The Company is committed to continuous learning, community engagement, and referring innovative legal practices to better serve those who entrust it with their most pressing legal challenges.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to PAO Group's future business plans and partnerships. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. PAO Group disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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