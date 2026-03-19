Sotheby's And Gagosian Veteran Publishes History Of Art Market

MENAFN - USA Art News) Valentina Castellani's New Book Traces the Art Market From Church Patronage to Post-Pandemic Digital Trade

A syllabus can be a ruthless editor. When Valentina Castellani set out to teach a New York University class on the art market's evolution from the Renaissance to the present, she discovered that the field still lacked a single, readable“panorama” that connected the major systems of buying, selling, and valuing art across centuries. Her response is a new book, Trading Beauty: Art Market Histories from the Altar to the Gallery, due out this spring.

The volume will be published by Gagosian, a notable detail given Castellani's own résumé: she previously served as deputy director at Sotheby's in both London and New York, then spent 11 years as a senior director at Gagosian in New York, where she helped organize exhibitions focused on artists including Francis Bacon, Lucio Fontana, and Pablo Picasso. Since 2019, she has taught at New York University's Steinhardt School as an adjunct professor in the master's program in visual arts administration.

Castellani has said the manuscript was completed before Gagosian made its offer and that the gallery and dealer had no role in shaping the content. She also notes that the book barely mentions the gallery's founder, Larry Gagosian.

Trading Beauty will be available for $40 from the Gagosian Shop on May 1, with broader distribution by Rizzoli planned for the fall. The cover features a new artwork by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan (b. 1960), and the book opens with an introduction by Massimiliano Gioni, the artistic director of the New Museum in New York.

Castellani's narrative begins with the earliest market structures, when the Catholic Church and aristocratic patrons largely determined what was made and how it circulated. From there, she follows the emergence of the first modern free market in 17th-century Holland and the later consolidation of state-supported academies and royal manufactories under France's King Louis XIV - systems that formalized taste, training, and production.

The book also tracks the rise of the gallery model alongside Impressionism, crediting the early Paris dealer Paul Durand-Ruel with helping to establish a commercial framework that still shapes contemporary art's ecosystem. Castellani argues that this system has expanded to the point that galleries now routinely mount exhibitions with the ambition and polish once associated primarily with museums.

Auctions, too, receive sustained attention, including landmark moments that have come to define the public imagination of the market. Castellani revisits the 2018 sale of Leonardo da Vinci's“Salvator Mundi” at Christie's New York for $450.3 million, still the highest price ever achieved for an artwork at auction. She also considers the 1958 Goldschmidt Collection auctions at Sotheby's London and Damien Hirst's 2008 Sotheby's London sale“Beautiful Inside My Head Forever,” in which the artist brought newly made works directly to the rostrum.

While the book spans centuries, it is also attuned to the present tense. Castellani examines the growth of collecting and selling in China and the Middle East, and she addresses shifts that accelerated after the Covid-19 pandemic, including the market's embrace of digital technologies and the changing demographics of buyers.

One intellectual touchstone for her approach is Arnold Hauser's 1951 study The Social History of Art, which frames art as inseparable from the economic, political, social, and religious conditions of its production. Castellani extends that premise to the market itself, emphasizing how different models of patronage and trade can reshape what societies prize in art.

To make those forces tangible, she turns to specific historical episodes, including the commission of the Scrovegni Chapel in Padua, where Giotto's celebrated cycle of paintings was funded by Enrico Scrovegni as an act of atonement tied to the stigma of usury - a reminder that, long before the modern myth of the solitary genius, art was often engineered to satisfy the anxieties and ambitions of patrons.

With Trading Beauty, Castellani positions the art market not as a single, continuous machine but as a series of evolving arrangements - each one reflecting the values and power structures of its moment, and each one leaving traces in how art is bought, sold, and understood today.