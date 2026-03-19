Co-Parenting With A Narcissist: High-Conflict Communication Coach Shares Strategies During Talkingparents Expert Week
Throughout the week, viewers will get exclusive content from Mia as she shares insights and practical strategies to help co-parents better understand and communicate with narcissistic or high-conflict personalities.
Her daily topics will include:
- Best practices for co-parenting with a narcissist How to decode high-conflict personalities The goals for communicating with a high-conflict co-parent What the Yellow Rock & Grey Rock methods are, and how to apply them in co-parenting communication How to spot a narcissist and communicate with them after
Mia brings nearly 20 years of litigation experience and is the first person in Australia to be certified by negotiation expert Rebecca Zung as a Master High Conflict Negotiation Coach. Through her work with Grey Rock Consulting, she helps individuals develop communication frameworks designed to reduce escalation, protect boundaries, and foster more strategic interactions during separation and co-parenting disputes.
“We know first-hand how overwhelming, unrelenting, and time-consuming the communications from controlling, narcissistic, or high-conflict personalities can be. When communicating with a narcissist, it's essential to understand that they thrive on attention and validation-and they starve without it! So, guess what the key is to taking control of the conversation? Stop feeding the beast!”
– Mia Madafferi
Follow @TalkingParentsApp on Instagram from March 23-27 to join Expert Week and access exclusive daily insights from Mia Madafferi, @greyrockconsulting.
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About TalkingParents
TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most-raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped over half a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communications and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, YouTube, and X.
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Co-Parenting with a Narcissist: High-Conflict Communication Coach Shares Strategies During TalkingParents Expert Week
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