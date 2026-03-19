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Mali's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Diplomat

Mali's Minister Of Foreign Affairs Receives Copy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Diplomat


2026-03-19 04:09:04
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Mali Abdoulaye Diop received a copy of the credentials of E Ahmed bin Turki al-Subaie as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to Mali.

ambassador Mali

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Gulf Times

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