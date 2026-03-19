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Fuel Costs Surge Sparks Cross-Border Traffic Between Netherlands, Belgium
(MENAFN) Rising fuel costs are continuing to worry both the Netherlands and neighboring Belgium, as gas station operators report growing operational challenges, according to a broadcaster on Wednesday.
In the Netherlands, the recommended price for diesel and petrol has climbed above €2.50 ($2.88) per liter.
Although not every station has reached these rates, numerous motorists consider it worthwhile to travel into Belgium in search of cheaper fuel.
Even with recent increases in Belgian fuel prices, the gap can still reach up to €0.60 per liter compared to Dutch rates.
Diesel, in particular, is causing significant difficulties. The steep price rise has made it economically sensible for trucks to refuel across the border.
In the past, filling up in the Netherlands was more affordable, but the situation has led to long queues at Belgian stations.
Raf Terwingen, the mayor of Maasmechelen, a Belgian border municipality, described the traffic congestion as unmanageable.
"We want to create one-way traffic on the industrial estate. There was already fuel tourism in the past, but since the war and the increased diesel prices in the Netherlands, it has simply become really problematic," he stated.
In the Netherlands, the recommended price for diesel and petrol has climbed above €2.50 ($2.88) per liter.
Although not every station has reached these rates, numerous motorists consider it worthwhile to travel into Belgium in search of cheaper fuel.
Even with recent increases in Belgian fuel prices, the gap can still reach up to €0.60 per liter compared to Dutch rates.
Diesel, in particular, is causing significant difficulties. The steep price rise has made it economically sensible for trucks to refuel across the border.
In the past, filling up in the Netherlands was more affordable, but the situation has led to long queues at Belgian stations.
Raf Terwingen, the mayor of Maasmechelen, a Belgian border municipality, described the traffic congestion as unmanageable.
"We want to create one-way traffic on the industrial estate. There was already fuel tourism in the past, but since the war and the increased diesel prices in the Netherlands, it has simply become really problematic," he stated.
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