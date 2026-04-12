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Trump Makes Appearance at UFC 327 in Florida
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump spent Saturday night ringside at a sold-out arena in Florida while diplomats thousands of miles away in Pakistan failed — for the third consecutive time — to bridge the widening chasm between Washington and Tehran.
Trump touched down at UFC 327 in Miami, where he was personally welcomed by UFC president Dana White before making his way into the arena to catch the night's bouts. Members of the Trump family accompanied him throughout the evening, alongside senior administration figures including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.
As of 11:28 p.m. ET (0328 GMT), Trump remained seated inside the venue, watching the fights unfold.
His presence at the high-profile sporting event coincided with the collapse of a third round of indirect Iran-US negotiations in Islamabad — talks that stretched on for an extended period before dissolving without resolution, with fundamental disagreements between the two sides left firmly intact.
US Vice President JD Vance, speaking directly from Islamabad, did not mince words in his assessment of the failed diplomatic effort.
"We have not reached an agreement … that's bad news for Iran, much more than for the United States," he said, adding that Iran had chosen "not to accept our terms."
The blunt remarks underscored Washington's hardening posture, as the White House signaled it viewed the stalled negotiations as a setback that weighs far more heavily on Tehran than on American interests.
No timeline for a potential fourth round of talks has been announced by either side.
Trump touched down at UFC 327 in Miami, where he was personally welcomed by UFC president Dana White before making his way into the arena to catch the night's bouts. Members of the Trump family accompanied him throughout the evening, alongside senior administration figures including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.
As of 11:28 p.m. ET (0328 GMT), Trump remained seated inside the venue, watching the fights unfold.
His presence at the high-profile sporting event coincided with the collapse of a third round of indirect Iran-US negotiations in Islamabad — talks that stretched on for an extended period before dissolving without resolution, with fundamental disagreements between the two sides left firmly intact.
US Vice President JD Vance, speaking directly from Islamabad, did not mince words in his assessment of the failed diplomatic effort.
"We have not reached an agreement … that's bad news for Iran, much more than for the United States," he said, adding that Iran had chosen "not to accept our terms."
The blunt remarks underscored Washington's hardening posture, as the White House signaled it viewed the stalled negotiations as a setback that weighs far more heavily on Tehran than on American interests.
No timeline for a potential fourth round of talks has been announced by either side.
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