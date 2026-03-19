Art Central, In Collaboration With The Hong Kong Tourism Board, Presents The Hong Kong Art Month Discovery Guide And Introduces Travel And Experience Packages Arabian Post

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 March 2026 – Art Central, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, is launching a digital Hong Kong Art Month Discovery Guide alongside a series of travel and experience packages for the Fair's eleventh edition. These offerings bring visitors from the Greater Bay Area and overseas a seamless art travel experience, allowing them to enjoy Hong Kong's diverse hotels, dining, attractions, and transport networks alongside their visit to the Fair.

As a cornerstone event of Hong Kong Art Month, Art Central returns to the iconic Central Harbourfront from 25 to 29 March 2026. The Fair brings together contemporary art, curated programmes, and a vibrant community of galleries, artists, collectors, overseas visitors, and local audiences to build a dynamic platform for artistic exchange. Art Central 2026 is financially supported by the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Fund under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government.

Entering its second decade, Art Central 2026 will assemble 117 galleries and 500 artists from Hong Kong, Asia, and around the world, further reinforcing its position as an integral platform for discovery and exchange among collectors and curators. Co-curated by Enoch Cheng and Zoie Yung, the Fair's eleventh edition will present a series of artistic programmes-including performances, video art, large-scale installations, and talks-examining the frictions and intimacies that shape contemporary social and virtual life, foregrounding emergent Asian voices.

To enrich the artistic journey for visitors, Art Central, in partnership with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, proudly presents the digital Hong Kong Art Month Discovery Guide. The guide compiles exciting events across the city's art districts, covering gallery exhibitions, special museum showcases, and performing arts programmes across Central, Sheung Wan, Wan Chai, Tai Hang, the Southern District, Tsim Sha Tsui, and the West Kowloon Cultural District. Beyond visual arts, the guide offers detailed dining recommendations in the vicinity, perfectly illustrating Hong Kong's diverse culinary culture. The curated selections range from local street food and refined Cantonese cuisine to Michelin-starred contemporary European dining. Featured establishments include MIAN, Amber, Belon, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Chinesology, Gu Liang Cai, and the historic Luk Yu Tea House. Through this comprehensive guide, visitors can easily navigate the city's streets and alleys alongside their visit to Art Central, seamlessly transitioning from visual arts to culinary delights while deeply experiencing Hong Kong's unique charm as Asia's events capital. Explore more in the Hong Kong Art Month Discovery Guide.

To allow visitors to incorporate the Fair into their broader Hong Kong itineraries with ease, Art Central has introduced a brand-new Flexible Date Ticket, available in limited quantities exclusively during the advance sale period. Holders of the Flexible Date Ticket may select any single day between 25 and 29 March 2026 for entry during general admission hours without the need for advance date selection.

Art Central has also launched comprehensive packages on various travel platforms covering accommodation, attractions, and transportation for the convenience of visitors. For example, through Ctrip, visitors can book curated packages combining Fair admission with selected offers and enjoy a HK$50 no-minimum-spend Uber Taxi promo code with the purchase of any ticket, easily charting a cultural journey connecting art and city life.

Ctrip's accommodation bundles span top-tier five-star luxury properties such as Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, and The Murray, Hong Kong, as well as boutique options including The Pottinger Hong Kong, offering convenient and elevated choices for cultural getaways and weekend itineraries.

Additionally, attraction bundles will extend the Fair experience to multiple transportation options and popular leisure destinations, including the Peak Tram, the Hong Kong Observation Wheel, the Star Ferry, and the Airport Express. This allows visitors to integrate transportation, accommodation, and urban cultural experiences, extending their exhibition visit into a city journey exploring Hong Kong's art and lifestyle.

Furthermore, Art Central has launched combo packages on Klook, pairing the Flexible Date Ticket with admission to the Hong Kong Observation Wheel at the Central Harbourfront (HK$302) or a Cupping Room coffee e-voucher (HK$314). These allow visitors to take in the spectacular views of Victoria Harbour or take a relaxing coffee break following their visit to the Fair. After viewing the exhibition, visitors can also take the“WestK Ferry” from Central Pier 9-a short eight-minute ferry ride-to effortlessly reach the West Kowloon Cultural District and continue their exploration at M+, the Hong Kong Palace Museum, and the WestK FunFest.

Package offers are exclusively available for purchase via Ctrip and Klook. For more details regarding participating hotels, dining, attractions, and transport partners, please visit artcentralhongkong/tickets. Ticket Packages might be subject to change without prior notice and are available in limited quantities while stocks last.

Ctrip: Klook:

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Art Central 2026 Package Offers