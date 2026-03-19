Saudi Arabia, Turkey Among 5 Nations Welcome Afghanistanpakistan Ceasefire

In a statement, Syria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the truce between the two neighbouring countries, describing it as an important step towards reducing tensions and creating conditions for dialogue that support regional security and stability.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the ceasefire, describing it as a“positive initiative” towards de-escalation between the two sides.

It praised the efforts of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, noting that dialogue and peaceful means are the most effective ways to resolve disputes.

Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs likewise welcomed the ceasefire and expressed support for peaceful solutions.

It also commended the role of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkey in facilitating the truce.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, welcomed the ceasefire between Kabul and Islamabad and praised the positive response from both sides.

Riyadh stressed that dialogue and peaceful means are the best ways to resolve conflicts and affirmed that it would continue diplomatic efforts to ensure peace, security and stability in the region.

Turkey also welcomed the ceasefire and expressed hope that both countries would remain committed to it.