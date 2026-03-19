403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Airstrike in Northern Iraq Leaves PMF Casualties
(MENAFN) A member of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed, while two others were injured after an airstrike targeted the group’s positions in northern Iraq on Thursday, according to an official statement.
In a post shared on the social media platform Facebook, the PMF stated that the fourth regiment of the 30th Brigade was hit by what it described as a “treacherous” US-Israeli airstrike earlier in the day. The strike reportedly targeted their positions in the Nineveh Plain.
The group confirmed that one fighter lost his life in the attack, while two others sustained injuries.
The PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, was established on June 14, 2014, as a volunteer force supporting Iraqi security forces in their fight against the ISIS (Daesh) militant group. It was later formally integrated into Iraq’s armed forces by a government decree in July 2016.
The incident comes amid an ongoing joint military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran since Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military bases. These attacks have caused casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and air travel.
In a post shared on the social media platform Facebook, the PMF stated that the fourth regiment of the 30th Brigade was hit by what it described as a “treacherous” US-Israeli airstrike earlier in the day. The strike reportedly targeted their positions in the Nineveh Plain.
The group confirmed that one fighter lost his life in the attack, while two others sustained injuries.
The PMF, also known as Hashd al-Shaabi, was established on June 14, 2014, as a volunteer force supporting Iraqi security forces in their fight against the ISIS (Daesh) militant group. It was later formally integrated into Iraq’s armed forces by a government decree in July 2016.
The incident comes amid an ongoing joint military campaign by the United States and Israel against Iran since Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in around 1,300 deaths, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf countries hosting US military bases. These attacks have caused casualties, damage to infrastructure, and disruptions to global markets and air travel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment