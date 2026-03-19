Sunflower Protein Market Size, Share & Growth Report By 2034

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sunflower Protein Market Overview The global sunflower protein market size was valued at USD 53.45 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 103.74 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period (2026–2034). The market is driven by the growing demand for plant-based and allergen-free protein sources, increasing health awareness, and rising vegan lifestyles. Growing applications in the food, beverage, and animal feed sectors further support market growth. Key Market Trends & Insights Europe held the largest market share, over 35% of the global market. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 8.74%, By Type, the texture segment held the highest market share of over 25%. By Application, the meat analogs segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.12%. By Sales Channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment held the highest market share of over 30%. Germany's sunflower protein market was valued at USD 7.48 million in 2024 and reached USD 8.03 million in 2025. Source: Straits Research Market Size & Forecast 2025 Market Size: USD 53.45 million 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 103.74 million CAGR (2026-2034): 77% Europe: Largest market Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region Sunflower protein is a plant-based protein extracted from sunflower seeds after oil removal. It is rich in essential amino acids and free from common allergens, such as soy and gluten. Its mild flavor and high digestibility make it ideal for use in bakery products, snacks, dairy alternatives, and meat substitutes. Moreover, it is widely used in sports nutrition, functional foods, and animal feed, promoting sustainability and offering a clean-label alternative to traditional protein sources. The market is driven by the growing shift toward sustainable and eco-friendly food ingredients, coupled with rising demand for non-GMO and chemical-free proteins. The increasing consumer preference for natural, nutrient-dense, and allergen-free proteins supports their adoption. Moreover, opportunities exist in product diversification for nutritional supplements, functional beverages, and pet nutrition, as well as strategic collaborations between food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers to create innovative protein-based formulations. Latest Market Trends Advancements in extraction and processing technologies The market is witnessing strong growth as companies adopt innovative extraction and purification methods to enhance quality and functionality. Modern techniques, such as enzymatic hydrolysis and membrane filtration, are enhancing protein yield and solubility, key factors in producing clean, mild-tasting ingredients suitable for various applications. These advancements are also enabling manufacturers to create sunflower proteins with enhanced texture, stability, and nutrient retention. Enhanced processing ensures better integration into plant-based foods and beverages, aligning with consumer demand. The result is a sustainable ingredient that supports the global growth of the plant-based movement. Expanding product applications in bakery, dairy alternatives, and meat analogs Sunflower protein is finding broader applications across the food industry, particularly in bakery, dairy alternatives, and plant-based meat. Its neutral flavor, high digestibility, and natural origin make it ideal for boosting protein content without compromising taste or texture. Brands are increasingly formulating snacks, yogurts, and patties using sunflower protein. The growing preference for allergen-free and sustainable ingredients is driving their adoption in next-generation food products. Moreover, food innovators are experimenting with sunflower protein to achieve better texture and mouthfeel, making it a key ingredient in the shift toward cleaner, plant-forward nutrition solutions. Market Summary

Market Metric Details & Data (2025-2034) 2025 Market Valuation USD 53.45 million Estimated 2026 Value USD 57.37 million Projected 2034 Value USD 103.74 million CAGR (2026-2034) 7.77% Dominant Region Europe Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Market Players Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Cargill, Incorporated, Roquette Frères, SunOpta Inc., Austrade Inc. (Heliaflor)

to learn more about this report Download Free Sample Report

Market Driver Growing vegan population and rising awareness of animal-free protein sources

The growing vegan population and heightened awareness of animal-free protein sources are major drivers of the global sunflower protein market. Consumers are increasingly adopting plant-based diets for health, ethical, and environmental reasons, fueling demand for clean, sustainable protein alternatives.

For instance, in 2025, approximately 25.8 million people worldwide signed up for Veganuary, representing a 35% increase from the previous year. Moreover, 75% of global consumers expressed interest in plant-based meat and dairy alternatives, according to the 2025 Alternative Protein Landscape Report by ADM. This shift highlights a global movement toward conscious consumption.

Thus, sunflower protein, which is naturally non-GMO, allergen-free, and rich in essential amino acids, is gaining traction among manufacturers seeking to meet evolving customer expectations.

Market Restraint Limited solubility and functionality in certain food formulations

The limited solubility and functionality of sunflower protein remain key restraints in its widespread adoption across food formulations. Unlike soy or pea protein, sunflower protein often faces challenges in blending smoothly into beverages and dairy alternatives due to its lower water solubility and foaming capacity.

This can affect texture, taste, and stability in final products. Moreover, its natural flavor profile sometimes requires masking during formulation. Overcoming these challenges will depend on continued research and advanced processing innovations to improve its performance and compatibility in diverse food applications.

Market Opportunity Development of innovative sunflower protein isolates and concentrates

The development of innovative sunflower protein isolates and concentrates is creating significant growth opportunities in the global sunflower protein market. Manufacturers are investing in advanced extraction technologies to produce high-quality proteins with improved taste, texture, and nutritional value.

In January 2025, Burcon launched SolateinTM, a high-purity sunflower protein isolate that stands as a world first in its category. Solatein offers over 90% protein purity, a neutral flavor, and excellent functionality, making it ideal for beverages and delicate food applications. Moreover, it is non-GMO, hypoallergenic, and produced using upcycled sunflower meal, enhancing its sustainability appeal.

Such innovations highlight the industry's shift toward clean, functional, and eco-friendly protein ingredients, positioning sunflower protein as a leading contender in the plant-based protein landscape.

Regional Analysis

Europe's sunflower protein market is dominant with a market share of over 35%, supported by strong consumer demand for sustainable and plant-based ingredients. European food manufacturers are leveraging sunflower protein for clean-label applications in beverages, snacks, and meat alternatives. Continuous innovation in extraction technologies and functional ingredient formulation has positioned Europe as a leader in high-purity protein production. The region also benefits from stringent regulations promoting non-GMO and allergen-free products, fostering partnerships between biotech firms and food producers to enhance nutritional quality and sustainability.

The UK sunflower protein market is growing as companies such as Burcon NutraScience and Naked Foods invest in alternative protein formulations. These firms are integrating sunflower protein into sports nutrition, meal replacements, and plant-based food products. The focus remains on improving solubility, amino acid balance, and sensory profiles to appeal to health-conscious and vegan consumers.

Germany's market is expanding with companies like ADM, SunOpta, and Bunge leading innovation in high-protein concentrates and textured ingredients. Firms are developing next-generation sunflower isolates for use in bakery, dairy alternatives, and protein bars. Research into low-flavor and allergen-friendly variants is enhancing Germany's standing as a hub for sustainable development.

Asia-Pacific's Sunflower Protein Market

The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.74%, driven by rising plant-based food consumption and increased awareness of sustainable protein sources. The growing vegan population and functional food demand are prompting investments in sunflower protein extraction and formulation technologies. Regional manufacturers are collaborating with Western ingredient producers to enhance production efficiency and purity levels. Moreover, the expansion of food processing industries and government initiatives supporting alternative protein innovation further accelerate market penetration across diverse product categories, including snacks, beverages, and nutraceuticals.

China's sunflower protein market is expanding as companies such as Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group, Tianjin Tiancheng Plant Protein Co., and Layn Natural Ingredients enhance their production capacity and export footprint. These firms are developing high-purity sunflower isolates and concentrates tailored for functional beverages, supplements, and meat analogs, aligning with China's focus.

India's market is advancing as companies like Titan Biotech, Vippy Industries, and Akay Group invest in R&D. The firms are working on improving extraction efficiency and product applications across nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and fortified foods. Rising health awareness and the expanding vegetarian demographic are fostering strong market potential for sunflower proteins.

North America Sunflower Protein Market

North America's sunflower protein market is witnessing steady expansion, supported by growing demand for clean-label and allergen-free protein sources. The region's food and beverage producers are incorporating sunflower protein into functional drinks, bakery items, and ready-to-eat snacks to cater to health-conscious consumers. As per Straits Research, ongoing technological advancements in protein extraction and flavor optimization are improving product quality.

The U.S. sunflower protein market leads the regional market, with companies such as Cargill, ADM, and Burcon NutraScience enhancing sunflower protein applications in sports nutrition and meat substitutes. These firms are investing in large-scale processing facilities and R&D to improve protein solubility, nutritional density, and product diversification.







Source: Straits Research

Latin America Sunflower Protein Market

The Latin America sunflower protein market is expanding gradually, fueled by the region's focus on affordable, plant-based nutrition and sustainable agriculture. Local food producers are adopting sunflower protein for use in fortified foods and dairy alternatives, supported by collaborations with suppliers from Europe and North America. Moreover, growing consumer awareness of health and environmental benefits, coupled with advancements in food processing infrastructure, is promoting broader adoption.

Brazil's sunflower protein market dominates the regional market, with firms like Sementes Biomatrix, ADM Brazil, and Bunge Alimentos leading innovation. These companies are expanding oilseed processing capacity and exploring the integration of sunflower protein into sports nutrition and functional food formulations.

The Middle East and Africa Sunflower Protein Market

The Middle East and Africa market is gradually evolving, driven by rising awareness of plant-based nutrition and increasing food diversification initiatives. The region's governments are prioritizing sustainable agriculture and food innovation, encouraging investment in local protein ingredient production. Demand is particularly strong from health-conscious consumers and the food manufacturing sector, which is incorporating sunflower protein into snacks, bakery goods, and nutritional beverages.

South Africa's sunflower protein market dominates the regional market, with companies such as Clover Industries and AfricaBio exploring sunflower-based protein blends. These firms are investing in processing technologies and collaborating with agricultural cooperatives to improve extraction efficiency and product availability.

Type Insights

Textured sunflower protein dominates the market with a share of over 25%, driven by its fibrous structure and meat-like texture ideal for plant-based formulations. Its wide usage in meat substitutes, ready-to-eat meals, and vegan snacks has strengthened its adoption among manufacturers seeking sustainable, allergen-free protein alternatives. The segment's growth is further supported by ongoing innovations in texture modification and protein fortification technologies, enhancing product performance.

Isolated sunflower protein is the fastest-growing segment in the sunflower protein market, recording a CAGR of 8.11%. This growth is attributed to its high protein purity, neutral taste, and suitability for use in premium nutritional products. Increasing preference for clean-label and hypoallergenic protein sources in sports nutrition and fortified beverages is boosting demand. Its application versatility and improved extraction methods are propelling steady adoption in both food and nutraceutical formulations.







Source: Straits Research

Application Insights

Functional foods lead the sunflower protein market with over 30% share, fueled by consumer demand for natural protein enrichment in daily diets. Sunflower protein's digestibility, essential amino acid profile, and non-GMO credentials make it a preferred ingredient in energy bars, cereals, and fortified snacks. Moreover, manufacturers are incorporating it into high-protein formulations to enhance nutritional value while maintaining a mild flavor profile suited for diverse food matrices.

Meat analogues represent the fastest-growing application segment, expanding at a CAGR of 8.23%. The rising global acceptance of plant-based diets has accelerated the use of sunflower protein in replicating meat texture and bite. Its functional adaptability, rich protein content, and allergen-free properties position it as an ideal substitute for soy or wheat proteins. Moreover, continuous product innovations and partnerships in plant protein technologies are amplifying this growth trajectory.

Sales Channel Insights

Supermarkets and hypermarkets dominate the sales channel with a market share exceeding 30%. Their extensive shelf space, diverse product visibility, and promotional advantages have supported the rising retail demand for sunflower protein-based products. Consumers increasingly rely on in-store guidance and private-label innovations for purchasing plant protein foods. Strategic product placement and expanding wellness sections in large retail outlets continue to strengthen this distribution segment globally.

Online sales are the fastest-growing distribution channel, projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.36%. E-commerce platforms have enabled direct access to specialty and fortified protein products, offering convenience and competitive pricing. Growing health awareness and digital marketing by plant-protein brands are further accelerating this channel's growth. Moreover, subscription-based delivery models and influencer-led promotions continue to drive consumer engagement and expand the global reach of products.

Company Market Share

Leading companies hold a significant portion of the sunflower protein market by investing heavily in research and development, scaling up production capacity, and forming strategic partnerships. These firms are launching high-purity isolates and concentrates, expanding into functional and clean-label applications, and leveraging sustainability credentials to capture growing demand. While the market remains moderately consolidated, agile players are disrupting the space through innovation and differentiated product offerings.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), founded in 1902 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a global leader in agricultural processing and nutrition. The company plays a vital role in the sunflower protein market by developing sustainable plant-based ingredients and protein isolates. Moreover, ADM's advanced processing technologies and research-driven approach help meet the rising demand for clean-label, non-GMO protein sources in food, beverage, and nutrition applications worldwide.

June 2025 - Nature's Bakery has launched a new Hearty Bars line in Blueberry and Chocolate Chip. These soft-baked snacks deliver 9 g of plant-based protein from fava beans and sunflowers, include whole grains and fruit, and are vegan and nut-free. June 2025 - Researchers from the Institute of Food Technology (ITAL) and the University of Campinas, both in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, in collaboration with scientists from the Fraunhofer IVV Institute in Germany, have developed a food product made from sunflower flour that can be used as a meat substitute. May 2025 - Austrade Inc. has introduced a non-GMO, hydrolyzed sunflower lecithin powder designed for functional-beverage makers. Using enzymatic hydrolysis and concentration, the powder yields small, mobile molecules (HLB 9–10) for superior oil-in-water emulsification.

Report Metric Details Market Size in 2025 USD 53.45 million Market Size in 2026 USD 57.37 million Market Size in 2034 USD 103.74 million CAGR 7.77% (2026-2034) Base Year for Estimation 2025 Historical Data 2022-2024 Forecast Period 2026-2034 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Environment & Regulatory Landscape and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Sales Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Countries Covered US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Nordic, Benelux, China, Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Taiwan, South East Asia, UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia

List of Key and Emerging Players in Sunflower Protein Market Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Cargill, Incorporated Roquette Frères SunOpta Inc. Austrade Inc. (Heliaflor) Bunge Limited Agridient Inc. BioTechnologies LLC Tradin Organic Cambridge Commodities Ltd. Kramerbräu Saaten und Öle GmbH The Scoular Company Wilmar International Limited Kerry Group plc Glanbia plc Axiom Foods, Inc. Parabel USA Inc. Nutriati, Inc. Sunflower Protein LLC ETChem (ETChem / Enzymotech) Recent DevelopmentReport Scope

to learn more about this report Download Free Sample Report

Isolated Concentrate Hydrolyzed Textured Flour

Sports Nutrition Functional Foods Dairy Alternatives Meat Analogues Beverages

Online Sales Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Retail Stores Others

North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa LATAM

Sunflower Protein Market Segments By TypeBy ApplicationBy Sales ChannelBy Region