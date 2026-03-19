Luxury Travel: 5 Curated Experiences To Explore India Differently

Niloy Nag's story of moving from the corporate grind to entrepreneurial freedom follows a familiar arc. After two decades of thriving in a demanding telecom career in India and Dubai, Nag-like many high-achieving professionals-found himself asking the inevitable questions: What next? What was the one thing he loved most to wake up energised every morning? The answer, he realised, had always been clear: travel.

An avid traveller, Nag was passionate about discovering new destinations, often planning every detail himself. Long before AI made trip-planning simple, he would spend hours meticulously researching routes, stays and experiences, charting courses that felt personal and unrushed. But as professional responsibilities and stress grew, time to plan a break became a luxury. Traditional tour agencies offered little help. Middling experiences with some well-known operators only reinforced his belief that much of the industry was selling travel as neatly wrapped“packages,” rather than meaningful journeys.“You'd often get boxed itineraries with check-lists and must-do things,” Nag recalls.“But my kind of travel was different. I wanted trips to unfold at my own pace, stay in charming hotels, enjoy long, lazy breakfasts and wander off to unusual paths.”

That realisation led to a moment of epiphany: there were many others like him, for whom travel wasn't about filling passport pages. So when the time came to drop the corporate ball and take the plunge into entrepreneurship, Nag chose to follow his heart. He set out to create bespoke, curated trips for discerning travellers seeking soul-satisfying experiences rather than social media friendly selfies. Thus, Flying Squirrel Holidays was born in 2014 in Kolkata.

Nag, who recently launched the Dubai chapter, has a clear vision: champion off-the-beaten trails unlikely to feature on conventional 'top 10' or 'top 20' lists. Whether it's staying in an igloo in Saariselkä in Finland or exploring Norway's Lofoten archipelago on a Northern Lights expedition, choosing the quiet charm of Cinque Terre over the crowds of Milan and Florence in Italy or tracing Gaudí's legacy in Spain, his travel philosophy is rooted in feeding one's wanderlust in unexpected ways.

In recent years, Nag has also turned his gaze inward, focusing on his native, India.“India has much to offer, yet even today, many international travellers-whether from the UAE or elsewhere-choose the usual Rajasthan, Kerala or Goa,” he observes. Compounding this are notions about vaccination, safety and hygiene, which have seen other Asian destinations like Sri Lanka and Thailand race past. This is precisely what Nag hopes to change by spotlighting exclusive, intimate, and immersive experiences that showcase the true diversity of an Indian holiday.

Below then are Nag's recommendations for sophisticated trails across the country with luxury getaways that seamlessly blend gastronomy, adventure, history, wildlife and wellness-experiences, he says, crafted for the soul and not just the 'gram.

Tea holidays are not just for those who can't begin their mornings without a cup of karak. These are heart-warming explorations into nature, centred around Darjeeling, known for producing and exporting some of the finest teas in the world.

The trip begins in Kolkata, with a three-day tour of the City of Joy, offering travellers a flavour of its 300-year-old history, colonial past, architecture and Bengali cuisine. You are then flown to the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas before heading to the gorgeous hill town of Darjeeling, where you stay in typical colonial properties-often former tea managers' bungalows converted into boutique hotels-surrounded by lush greenery.“Imagine waking up to views of tea gardens all around,” says Nag.“You sit on the porch, sipping the finest Darjeeling, rightly called the champagne of teas.”

You can try your hand at plucking and making tea alongside locals, amble along orange orchards near the gardens, enjoy charming riverside picnic lunches and day trips into Darjeeling town. A stand-out highlight is the iconic toy train trip-one of the oldest in Asia. However, the most serene moment is being driven to the sunrise and sunset points, where the resplendent Kanchenjunga mountain appears swathed in hues of orange just before dawn and dusk.

A similar experience awaits guests at the next tea destination in the state of Assam, though this one comes with a touch of wildlife. A visit to Kaziranga National Park, with a spotting of the one-horned rhinoceros on an elephant-back safari, alongside tea garden visits, offers memories to cherish for ages.

Duration: 15 days. Price starting from: Dh21,000

This programme takes you on a Himalayan odyssey, but aboard a Land Rover Discovery. You are chauffeured by an expert well versed in the history and geography of the landscape -often a tea estate manager who knows the hills like the back of his hand-driving deep into the rough terrain.

Quite like the tea trail, the route begins in Kolkata, with the second stop at Bagdogra, a popular gateway to the Eastern Himalayas. From here, a vintage Land Rover awaits, carrying guests into the quieter interiors. The itinerary includes stops at Takdah, a scenic hill station framed by rolling tea gardens, and Tumling, a quaint village offering sweeping views of the Sikkim Himalayas. The drive continues onward to Sandakphu, where you enjoy panoramic vistas of Himalayan beauties such as Lhotse, Makalu, and Kanchenjunga, before eventually looping back to Kolkata.

What truly sets this journey apart is the Land Rover itself. Built to conquer unforgiving terrains yet designed for comfort, it ventures over rugged mountain roads, tea estates and misty passes offering a front-row view of the Himalayas.

Duration: 11 days. Price starting from: Dh14,500

Kenya and Tanzania may be world leaders when it comes to wildlife, but India's dense jungles possess a mystery that makes them utterly irresistible. The reason: spotting a wildcat in India is a matter of luck and can never be guaranteed (and anyone who claims otherwise isn't being entirely truthful!). It is this very uncertainty that infuses a sense of thrill that cannot be replicated elsewhere.

A luxury wildlife journey here opens up as a slow, suspenseful chase for the elusive tiger, layered with heritage and history. The trip begins in Delhi, where travellers explore its old and new monuments, bustling markets and cultural landmarks. From there, you move on to Agra for a stop at the Taj Mahal.

And then, the real pursuit begins, winding through Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh, and Panna, celebrated tiger reserves in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Adding another dimension is a visit to the exquisite temples of Khajuraho, making this plan a rare mix of wildlife and heritage.“The most beautiful part of the adventure is the uncertainty,” says Nag.“Heading out on an early morning safari, not knowing whether you'll see a tiger or not, is exciting in itself. And when you finally do spot one, there is a sense of achievement.”

Duration: 17 days; Price starting from: Dh30,000

This one is for history buffs. Most India holidays do include fleeting stops at famous structures but the Fort Trail places these age-old monuments and the stories behind them at the centre of the experience.“You'd be surprised at the sheer number of forts in Rajasthan that remain largely unexplored,” says Nag.

Iconic landmarks in Udaipur, Agra and Jaipur aside, the lesser-known strongholds such as Mandua near Bikaner and select forts in Jaisalmer, sets this trail apart. Some are fort-palaces that have been restored and now serve as heritage hotels. You may even be lucky to meet and interact with erstwhile royals at these properties.

The lure of this journey is to not just explore the architectural or historical splendour but to get immersed in India's rich heritage. It's less about sightseeing and more about stepping back in time for an insightful peek into the nation's regal legacy.

Duration: 15 days; Prices starting from: Dh25,000

Train journeys have an inexplicable romance. Rolling through Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, The Maharajas' Express is true luxury on wheels: think gourmet dining, silk-draped cabins, impeccable service, and an experience designed to make you feel like royalty.

It starts in Delhi before gliding towards Agra, where the highlight is a sunrise visit to the Taj Mahal, its marble façade bathed in soft gold. From Agra Fort and Mehtab Ghat, the train moves on to Ranthambore for a private safari with a naturalist, followed by stops at the historical sites of Fatehpur Sikri, pink city Jaipur, and the historic Orchha Fort. The journey concludes in Varanasi in the state of Uttar Pradesh, with a spiritual discovery of its sacred ghats. Each experience is privately curated with a local, lending authenticity and old-world charm. What sets this trail apart is the train itself.“Unlike scenic rail routes such as Sri Lanka's hill-country line or Switzerland's Glacier Express, The Maharajas' Express is your travel companion throughout your tour,” says Nag. Hopping aboard is like travelling back in time to enjoy a grand holiday, reminiscent of an era when travel was as exquisite as the destination.

Duration: 10 days: Prices starting from: Dh45,000.

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