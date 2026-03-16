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UK Consults Global Partners to Restore Strait of Hormuz Passage
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is engaging with international partners to explore ways to reopen the Strait of Hormuz following disruptions to shipping in the strategically vital waterway, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband stated.
Speaking on a news program, Miliband said it is “very important that we get the Strait of Hormuz reopened,” emphasizing the route’s critical role in global trade and energy supplies.
He added that the government is coordinating with partners, including the US, to evaluate potential measures for securing the passage. “Any options to help the strait reopen are being looked at,” he said, while declining to provide operational details.
The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is among the world’s most important shipping lanes for oil and gas, carrying a significant portion of global energy exports from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.
Miliband’s remarks follow US President Donald Trump’s call for several countries to deploy naval vessels to the region. Writing on social media, Trump said he hoped five nations—China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK—would send warships so the strait “could no longer be a threat” from Iran.
Tensions have risen sharply since February 28, when joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran killed more than 1,200 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Speaking on a news program, Miliband said it is “very important that we get the Strait of Hormuz reopened,” emphasizing the route’s critical role in global trade and energy supplies.
He added that the government is coordinating with partners, including the US, to evaluate potential measures for securing the passage. “Any options to help the strait reopen are being looked at,” he said, while declining to provide operational details.
The Strait of Hormuz, situated between Iran and Oman, is among the world’s most important shipping lanes for oil and gas, carrying a significant portion of global energy exports from the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Indian Ocean.
Miliband’s remarks follow US President Donald Trump’s call for several countries to deploy naval vessels to the region. Writing on social media, Trump said he hoped five nations—China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK—would send warships so the strait “could no longer be a threat” from Iran.
Tensions have risen sharply since February 28, when joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran killed more than 1,200 people, including the then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
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