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ACT, Aecon, Cardinal At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ACT Energy Technologies Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $7.41. ACT announced last week that it had entered into an agreement to acquire the directional drilling services business of SB Directional Services, through a wholly owned subsidiary, for total consideration of USD$47.0 million (approximately CAD$64.3 million).
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.52. Akita is expected to report $0.02 for Q4 2025
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.55. Alvopetro raises dividend by 20% to $0.12
Aecon Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $43.06. Tuesday, Aecon rose 3.2% on volume of 780,271 shares
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.41. Monday, Athabasca announced renewal of normal course issuer bid
Bonterra Energy Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $6.49. Last Friday, Bonterra announced GAAP EPS of -C$0.46, revenue of C$247.87M; and reaffirmed 2026 guidance.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $10.77. Last Friday, Cardinal announced EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $129.5M
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $67.11. Wednesday, Natural Resources fell 0.1% on volume of 3,300,953 shares.
Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of 75 cents. It was announced Monday that Crescita is to be acquired by ClinActiv Holdings in an all-cash transaction.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $32.82. Wednesday, Cenovus rose 1.0% on volume of 926,042 shares
Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 96 cents. Tuesday, Destiny rose 104.3% on volume of 1,000 shares
Fokus Mining Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 25.5 cents. Last Thursday, Fokus announced the filing of its management information circular and related materials for the special meeting of the holders of common shares of Fokus to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to which, among other things, Gold Candle Ltd. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Fokus for cash consideration of $0.26 per Share.
Fox River Resources Corp (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 85 cents. No news stories available today.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.66. Hemisphere's Board of Directors has approved the declaration of a
special dividend to shareholders, effective as at December 31, 2025.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $36.86. Tuesday, IPCO rose 4.1% on volume of 422,050 shares
Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) Hit a 52-Week High of $3.52. Akita is expected to report $0.02 for Q4 2025
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $8.55. Alvopetro raises dividend by 20% to $0.12
Aecon Group Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $43.06. Tuesday, Aecon rose 3.2% on volume of 780,271 shares
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $9.41. Monday, Athabasca announced renewal of normal course issuer bid
Bonterra Energy Corp. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $6.49. Last Friday, Bonterra announced GAAP EPS of -C$0.46, revenue of C$247.87M; and reaffirmed 2026 guidance.
Cardinal Energy Ltd. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $10.77. Last Friday, Cardinal announced EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $129.5M
Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $67.11. Wednesday, Natural Resources fell 0.1% on volume of 3,300,953 shares.
Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of 75 cents. It was announced Monday that Crescita is to be acquired by ClinActiv Holdings in an all-cash transaction.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $32.82. Wednesday, Cenovus rose 1.0% on volume of 926,042 shares
Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 96 cents. Tuesday, Destiny rose 104.3% on volume of 1,000 shares
Fokus Mining Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of 25.5 cents. Last Thursday, Fokus announced the filing of its management information circular and related materials for the special meeting of the holders of common shares of Fokus to approve the previously announced plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act pursuant to which, among other things, Gold Candle Ltd. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Fokus for cash consideration of $0.26 per Share.
Fox River Resources Corp (C) Hit a 52-Week High of 85 cents. No news stories available today.
Hemisphere Energy Corporation (V) Hit a 52-Week High of $2.66. Hemisphere's Board of Directors has approved the declaration of a
special dividend to shareholders, effective as at December 31, 2025.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) Hit a 52-Week High of $36.86. Tuesday, IPCO rose 4.1% on volume of 422,050 shares
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