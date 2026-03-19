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73% of UAE residents to spend Eid locally as entertainment demand shifts in-country, Platinumlist survey finds
(MENAFNEditorial) The survey of UAE residents from Platinumlist, the Middle East entertainment discovery platform, shows how the region's entertainment audience is adapting its Eid plans amid regional uncertainty. Dining and family outings lead to international travel plans.
[Dubai, the UAE — 18 March 2026]: Three out of four UAE residents will stay in the country this Eid Al-Fitr, according to a Platinumlist poll. Only 9% plan to travel abroad, contrasting with last year's steady trend when UAE residents favoured short getaways abroad.
The main shift is now in the place where people plan to spend their Eid holiday. Among those staying home, roughly half cited safety concerns, flight disruptions, or fear of being stranded abroad. The other half cited personal reasons, like family time, work commitments, or a preference for a quieter holiday at home.
But the regional uncertainty hasn’t changed the celebration's enthusiasm. The survey shows that 53% still plan to buy event tickets, and 58% named dining out as the activity they look forward to the most. So the main change is the mix. This Eid, the UAE is less a destination for visiting tourists and more one for its own residents staying put.
Family at the centre, dining close behind
Eid Al-Fitr is a time for family gatherings, and this year is no exception. 68% of respondents will spend the holiday with family or friends, while solo plans barely registered at 6%. Group sizes tell the same story, with three-quarters going out in groups of two to six, and 16% gathering in parties of seven or more.
The activities people chose match this pattern. Dining out leads at 58% as the most popular option. Outdoor activities follow at 41%. These are group-friendly, low-risk formats that work for mixed ages and fit moderate budgets.
Live entertainment, meanwhile, has not dropped off the list. 26% of respondents said they look forward to live music this Eid, and when asked to describe their ideal holiday, 23% chose a big-name concert, 17% a theme park, and 16% a comedy show. The appetite for going out is there. It just favours familiar settings and shared experiences over solo plans or high-cost travel.
“The Eid survey mirrors what we have seen across the platform since late February. The audience has not left, it has shifted. Dining and family outings lead because they feel safe and familiar. But over half of the respondents still plan to buy tickets, and a quarter are excited about live music. For organisers, this is the moment to stay visible and support people with relevant activities,” said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.
Cautious budgets and open plans
Entertainment spending expectations are conservative but present. 53% of respondents either already have tickets or plan to buy them. That leaves 46% of the audience entirely uncommitted and shows a window that remains open for event and hospitality businesses.
The largest segment (33%) plans to spend $150–$300 on entertainment over Eid, and 28% will spend under $150. Two-thirds of respondents expect a mix of free and paid activities, suggesting audiences are being selective but not switching off entirely.
[Dubai, the UAE — 18 March 2026]: Three out of four UAE residents will stay in the country this Eid Al-Fitr, according to a Platinumlist poll. Only 9% plan to travel abroad, contrasting with last year's steady trend when UAE residents favoured short getaways abroad.
The main shift is now in the place where people plan to spend their Eid holiday. Among those staying home, roughly half cited safety concerns, flight disruptions, or fear of being stranded abroad. The other half cited personal reasons, like family time, work commitments, or a preference for a quieter holiday at home.
But the regional uncertainty hasn’t changed the celebration's enthusiasm. The survey shows that 53% still plan to buy event tickets, and 58% named dining out as the activity they look forward to the most. So the main change is the mix. This Eid, the UAE is less a destination for visiting tourists and more one for its own residents staying put.
Family at the centre, dining close behind
Eid Al-Fitr is a time for family gatherings, and this year is no exception. 68% of respondents will spend the holiday with family or friends, while solo plans barely registered at 6%. Group sizes tell the same story, with three-quarters going out in groups of two to six, and 16% gathering in parties of seven or more.
The activities people chose match this pattern. Dining out leads at 58% as the most popular option. Outdoor activities follow at 41%. These are group-friendly, low-risk formats that work for mixed ages and fit moderate budgets.
Live entertainment, meanwhile, has not dropped off the list. 26% of respondents said they look forward to live music this Eid, and when asked to describe their ideal holiday, 23% chose a big-name concert, 17% a theme park, and 16% a comedy show. The appetite for going out is there. It just favours familiar settings and shared experiences over solo plans or high-cost travel.
“The Eid survey mirrors what we have seen across the platform since late February. The audience has not left, it has shifted. Dining and family outings lead because they feel safe and familiar. But over half of the respondents still plan to buy tickets, and a quarter are excited about live music. For organisers, this is the moment to stay visible and support people with relevant activities,” said Cosmin Ivan, CEO at Platinumlist.
Cautious budgets and open plans
Entertainment spending expectations are conservative but present. 53% of respondents either already have tickets or plan to buy them. That leaves 46% of the audience entirely uncommitted and shows a window that remains open for event and hospitality businesses.
The largest segment (33%) plans to spend $150–$300 on entertainment over Eid, and 28% will spend under $150. Two-thirds of respondents expect a mix of free and paid activities, suggesting audiences are being selective but not switching off entirely.
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