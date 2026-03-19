From Kittens, Babies To Bombolinis, Ileana D'cruz Says“Simple Things Make For Such Big Joy”

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Ileana D'Cruz, on Wednesday, gave her fans a glimpse into the little 'simple moments that bring her happiness', further sharing a series of pictures on her social media.

The actress wrote,“Simple things make for such big joy #grateful”.

The photo carousel shared by Ileana, begins with an adorable picture of a fluffy kitten enjoying a gentle chin scratch.

Another black-and-white picture captures her baby sitting in a stroller, holding a soft toy close to the face.

In one of the other pictures, a tray full of sugar-coated bombolinis filled with cream is seen placed neatly on a table.

The post also features a monochrome picture of her baby boy hugging a stuffed toy.

A scenic picture of a snow-covered landscape with bare trees and a stone wall, has also been shared by Ileana.

Through the pictures, the Barfi actress reflected on how simple everyday moments bring her joy.

Talking about Ileana, the actress made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with“Devadasu” in 2006 and went on to appear in many successful Telugu and Tamil films.

She later made her Bollywood debut with“Barfi!” alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Over the years, she has also featured in films such as“Rustom”,“Raid” and“Main Tera Hero”.

Her performance in Barfi!, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra, received widespread appreciation and continues to be remembered as one of the most notable roles of her career.

On the personal front, Ileana married Michael Dolan in 2023 and the couple are parents to two children.

–IANS

rd/