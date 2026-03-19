Dr. Myung Ju Lee Of VIP Plastic Surgery Receives Minister Of Health And Welfare Award At Medical Korea 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National honor recognizes Dr. Lee's leadership in advancing Korea's global healthcare standards and excellence in facial plastic surgery

SEOUL, Korea, March 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myung Ju Lee, MD, PhD, founder of VIP Plastic Surgery Korea, was honored today with the 2026 Medical Korea Global Healthcare - Minister of Health and Welfare Award. The national distinction was presented at the Asem Ballroom in COEX, Seoul, recognizing Dr. Lee's significant contributions to advancing South Korea's international medical standing.











The award, sanctioned by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, is reserved for healthcare leaders who enhance the country's clinical standards and global competitiveness. Dr. Lee was specifically cited for his role in positioning Korea as a premier destination for complex aesthetic and reconstructive surgery.

"It is a great honor to receive this recognition from the Ministry," said Dr. Lee. "Our goal has always been to provide a seamless, medically supervised environment where international patients feel both safe and cared for throughout their entire surgical journey."

VIP Plastic Surgery Korea, located in Jeju, is noted for its "all-in-one" medical tourism system, which provides surgical care, luxury accommodation, and post-operative recovery within a single integrated facility.

ABOUT DR. MYUNG JU LEE

Myung Ju Lee, MD, PhD, is the founder and lead surgeon of VIP Plastic Surgery Korea. A board-certified surgeon with extensive expertise in complex facial procedures, Dr. Lee specializes in deep plane facelifts and advanced revision rhinoplasty. Having treated patients from over 50 countries, he is a recognized leader in international healthcare and is dedicated to advancing surgical education through global mentorship and clinical research.

ABOUT VIP PLASTIC SURGERY KOREA

Located in Jeju, South Korea, VIP Plastic Surgery Korea is a premier aesthetic and reconstructive center specializing in comprehensive facial rejuvenation. The clinic is renowned for its "all-in-one" medical tourism system, which integrates world-class surgical care, on-site luxury accommodation, and 24/7 medically supervised aftercare. VIP Plastic Surgery is committed to the highest standards of safety, patient privacy, and natural-looking clinical outcomes.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jessica Rhee

Media Relations Manager,

VIP Plastic Surgery Korea

Email: ...

Phone: +82-64-713-1007

Website:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

Dr. Lee's practice is renowned for high-precision procedures, including