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Zelensky On Ceasefire: Russia Has Chance Not To Resume Strikes After Easter

Zelensky On Ceasefire: Russia Has Chance Not To Resume Strikes After Easter


2026-04-10 01:03:31
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of state said this on Telegram.

"Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for symmetrical steps. We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holidays this year and will act accordingly. People need an Easter free from threats and real movement toward peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to strikes after Easter as well," the statement reads.

Read also: Zelensky warns: Leaving Donbas would open door to Russian assault on Kharkiv, Dnipro

As reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a temporary cessation of hostilities in the war against Ukraine for Easter.

Photo: Office of the President

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