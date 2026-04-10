Zelensky On Ceasefire: Russia Has Chance Not To Resume Strikes After Easter
"Ukraine has repeatedly stated that we are ready for symmetrical steps. We proposed a ceasefire during the Easter holidays this year and will act accordingly. People need an Easter free from threats and real movement toward peace, and Russia has a chance not to return to strikes after Easter as well," the statement reads.Read also: Zelensky warns: Leaving Donbas would open door to Russian assault on Kharkiv, Dnipro
As reported, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a temporary cessation of hostilities in the war against Ukraine for Easter.
Photo: Office of the President
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