Japan Taps Strategic Oil Reserves

The Japanese government is reportedly considering withdrawing enough oil from its strategic reserves to cover 20 days of domestic consumption, AzerNEWS reports.

Since mid-March, Tokyo has already been tapping into its reserves to meet roughly 45 days of demand. Authorities now plan to continue this process into May, amid concerns that a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz could persist.

Officials in Tokyo believe that, thanks to its strategic reserves, Japan will be able to fully meet the country's domestic oil needs through the end of 2026, even in the face of potential disruptions.

Amid rising tensions with Iran and growing restrictions on shipping in the Persian Gulf, Japan is actively seeking alternative sources of oil. Currently, around 95 percent of the country's energy imports come from the Middle East, much of it passing through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global energy supplies.

Analysts note that Japan's strategy underscores the country's reliance on Middle Eastern oil and highlights the broader geopolitical vulnerability of energy-dependent nations. Some experts suggest that this could accelerate Japan's push toward diversifying energy sources, including renewables and LNG, to reduce exposure to regional crises.

Interestingly, Japan's moves could set a precedent for other energy-importing countries to preemptively tap strategic reserves in times of geopolitical tension, potentially reshaping global oil markets.