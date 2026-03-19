Oakland County License Restoration Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Explains How To Clear A Hold On An Out-Of-State Driving Record

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI - Former Michigan residents living in other states may find themselves unable to obtain a driver's license due to an active Michigan hold on their driving record, a revocation status that blocks licensing in all 50 states through the federal Problem Driver Pointer System. Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski of Michigan Defense Law ( ) is providing guidance on how out-of-state residents can navigate the formal clearance process required to remove a Michigan hold and restore their driving privileges.

According to Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski, a Michigan hold is placed by the Secretary of State after a license revocation under MCL 257.303, commonly triggered by repeat OWI-related convictions under the state's habitual-offender licensing rules. Once entered, the revocation is reported to the National Driver Register and becomes visible to every state's licensing authority. "There is no shortcut or waiting period that automatically clears a Michigan hold," explains Tafelski. "The only path forward is filing and winning a formal clearance appeal through the Michigan Secretary of State's Office of Hearings and Administrative Oversight."

Oakland County license restoration attorney Paul J. Tafelski notes that eligibility for a clearance hearing depends on the type of revocation and how much time has passed. Individuals with a first revocation based on two OWI convictions within seven years must wait one year from the date of revocation, while those with a subsequent revocation within seven years of a prior revocation or three OWI convictions within ten years face a five-year waiting period under MCL 257.303.

Attorney Tafelski emphasizes that applicants must prove by clear and convincing evidence that their substance abuse issues are under control and likely to remain under control, that they represent a low risk of impaired driving, that they have the ability and motivation to drive safely, and that they have maintained at least one year of complete abstinence from alcohol and controlled substances. "Every document submitted and every piece of testimony provided must support the same consistent timeline of sobriety," he advises. "Even small inconsistencies between a substance abuse evaluation and support letters can result in denial."

The clearance process offers two procedural paths for out-of-state residents. An administrative review allows applicants to submit documentation by mail or through the state's Driver Appeal Integrated System, though denial rates for this option remain high because applicants have no opportunity to clarify inconsistencies or address concerns in person. A full hearing before an OHAO hearing officer, now conducted remotely via video, provides a significantly stronger opportunity for success by allowing live testimony and direct interaction with the decision maker. Tafelski points out that out-of-state applicants have a distinct procedural advantage, as a denied administrative review can be immediately followed by a request for a full hearing without waiting a year to reapply.

Required documentation for the clearance application includes a Request for Hearing Form, a Substance Use Evaluation completed on Form 258 by a qualified evaluator familiar with Michigan's specific requirements, a 12-panel drug screen with at least two integrity variables showing negative results, three to six signed and notarized letters of support attesting to the applicant's sobriety, evidence of participation in recovery support programs, and proof of out-of-state residency. The team at Michigan Defense Law notes that finding an out-of-state evaluator who understands the OHAO's expectations for Form 258 is one of the most significant challenges applicants face, as vague or incomplete evaluations are among the most common reasons for denial.

"Applicants who attempt this process without proper preparation are at a significant disadvantage," notes Attorney Tafelski. "The administrative review requires a carefully structured submission that anticipates the hearing officer's concerns, and unprepared testimony at a live hearing can quickly undermine an otherwise strong case."

If a clearance application is denied after a full hearing, applicants may file a circuit court appeal under MCL 257.323 within 63 days of the determination, or they may wait one year and reapply with stronger documentation and additional sobriety time. A Motion for Reconsideration may also be filed based on new material evidence or an error of law in the original decision. The total clearance process from start to finish typically takes four to eight months depending on preparation and whether an administrative review is pursued first. For those dealing with a Michigan hold that is preventing them from obtaining a license in their current state, consulting with an experienced license restoration attorney may help protect their ability to drive and avoid costly delays in the process.

About Michigan Defense Law:

Michigan Defense Law is a Bloomfield Hills-based law firm dedicated to criminal defense and license restoration matters throughout Oakland County and Michigan. Led by attorney Paul J. Tafelski, who has practiced law in Michigan since 1995, the firm handles out-of-state clearance cases remotely from its Bloomfield Hills office at 2525 S Telegraph Rd, Suite 100, serving clients across the country. For consultations, call (248) 451-2200.

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