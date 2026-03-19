CM Dhami Greets Uttarakhand On Hindu New Year, Chaitra Navratri

CM Dhami extends greetings for Hindu New Year and Navratri

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, extended greetings to the people of the state on the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083, wishing for prosperity, good health and renewed energy in their lives. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the Hindu New Year. May Vikram Samvat 2083 bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and new energy into the lives of all of you. I pray to God that this New Year establishes new dimensions of development, well-being, and prosperity for the state, and brings progress and joy to the life of every family." समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हिंदू नवसंवत्सर की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। विक्रम संवत २०८३ आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि, आरोग्य एवं नई ऊर्जा का संचार करे। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि यह नववर्ष प्रदेश के विकास, खुशहाली और समृद्धि के नए आयाम स्थापित करे तथा प्रत्येक परिवार के जीवन... twitter/hIP21IFwym - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 19, 2026

In another post on X, Dhami also extended greetings on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, paying tribute to the goddess Shailputri, the first form of Goddess Durga worshipped during the festival. "Salutations to She who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon as her crown. Mounted on the bull, bearer of the trident, Shailputri, the glorious one. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the first day of the sacred Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to the worship of Mother Shailputri. May Mother Shailputri, the presiding deity of patience, unwavering resolve, and auspiciousness, bless your life to always be filled with happiness, prosperity, and joy," the Chief Minister wrote. वन्दे वाञ्छितलाभाय चन्द्रार्धकृतशेखराम्। वृषारूढां शूलधरां शैलपुत्रीं यशस्विनीम् ॥ माँ शैलपुत्री की आराधना को समर्पित पावन चैत्र नवरात्रि के प्रथम दिवस की समस्त प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। धैर्य, अडिग संकल्प और शुभता की अधिष्ठात्री माँ शैलपुत्री से कामना है... twitter/iDWTNq7Apx - Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 19, 2026

Devotees throng temples as celebrations begin

Meanwhile, Devotees on Thursday gathered in large numbers at prominent shrines, including the Jhandewalan and Chhatarpur temples in Delhi and Mumba Devi in Mumbai, to offer prayers on the first day of Chaitra Navratri. The air resonated with the sound of bells and hymns as the Aarti performed marked the commencement of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, while talking to the reporters, said, "I wish everyone a Happy Chaitra Navaratri. May the Goddess bring prosperity in everyone's life and may Her blessings stay on our country..." (ANI)

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