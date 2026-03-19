Dhurandhar 2 Review: Paisa Vasool Or Time Waste? Here's Our Take On Ranveer Singh's New Film

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' isn't just another spy film; it's the dangerous story of a man burning for revenge. Ranveer Singh's dark avatar, Aditya Dhar's aggressive direction, and a story that feels shockingly real make this a super powerful movie.

The story of 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' revolves around Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Mazari. He dreams of being a patriotic, idealistic soldier but circumstances force him to change his identity and become a name feared by his enemies. The film picks up right where the last part ended, but this time, the focus is on the man behind the mission.

The story unfolds in 6 chapters, and with each chapter, Hamza's character becomes more complex, dangerous, and emotionally broken. The film blends espionage, gang wars, and terror networks to show a world that feels very close to reality, even though it's fiction.

Ranveer Singh is the heart and soul of this film. He brilliantly portrays the two different sides of Jaskirat and Hamza. His calm, emotional side touches your heart, while his violent, uncontrollable avatar is terrifying. Sanjay Dutt, with his powerful screen presence, adds weight to every scene, and his character, SP Chaudhary Aslam, gives the film depth.

As ISI Major Iqbal, Arjun Rampal's controlled and menacing style creates a unique tension. Rakesh Bedi surprises with his emotional touch as the politician Jameel Jamali. Sara Arjun once again fits perfectly into her role. Overall, every actor, including R. Madhavan and Manav Kaul, gets proper screen space this time, and no character feels incomplete.

Aditya Dhar takes his direction to a whole new level in 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge'. His storytelling is aggressive and unapologetic, with every scene having a clear purpose. The film's cinematography is brilliant-close-ups highlight emotions, while wide shots showthe scale of the action.

Despite its length, sharp editing keeps the film tight, and the background score maintains tension in every scene. Technically, this film is very strong and has an international quality feel.

The film's music works to balance its serious tone. Songs like 'Aari Aari' not only bring a wave of nostalgia but also add a different energy to the story. The movie uses these tracks very smartly, ensuring it never feels too heavy or boring. The background score is also very effective, making every action and emotional scene feel even more intense.

If you want to watch an intense story with powerful action, emotional depth, and patriotism, then 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is the perfect film for you. Ranveer Singh's fantastic performance, strong direction, and a shocking climax make it worth watching. However, the film has a lot of violence and open political references, which might not be for every viewer. Also, some parts can feel a bit slow and heavy. But overall, it's a powerful and memorable cinematic experience.

We give this film 4.5 out of 5 stars.