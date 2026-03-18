Jordan Announces New Facilities And Residency Privileges For Lebanese Investors And Citizens

MENAFN - Amman Net) The Jordanian Ministry of Interior has announced a series of new facilities and residency options for Lebanese investors and citizens currently in Jordan, a move rooted in the close and brotherly relations between the two nations. According to the Ministry, Lebanese citizens or investors, along with their family members, can now obtain a one-year residency permit directly by applying to the Ministry of Interior. This is subject to placing a bank deposit of 10,000 Jordanian Dinars in a local bank and providing a certified annual lease agreement with a value of at least 5,000 Jordanian Dinars.

In addition to the deposit-based residency, the Ministry clarified that any Lebanese citizen or investor who holds a valid residency permit in any other country is also eligible to receive a one-year residency in the Kingdom directly upon application. Furthermore, a longer-term option has been introduced for those looking to settle more permanently; a five-year residency will be granted to Lebanese citizens and their families who purchase residential property in Jordan with a minimum value of 100,000 Jordanian Dinars.

Beyond legal residency, the decision grants Lebanese beneficiaries several significant social and logistical privileges. These include the right for their children to enroll in private educational institutions and permission to bring their private vehicles into the Kingdom. Additionally, holders of valid Lebanese driver's licenses will be permitted to exchange them for Jordanian private-class licenses, facilitating easier movement and integration within the country.

On the economic front, the new measures simplify the process for Lebanese citizens to register companies in Jordan. While certain restricted activities and closed professions remain excluded, Lebanese nationals are now permitted to register businesses for non-restricted purposes and conduct operations in accordance with current laws. Finally, the decree allows Lebanese citizens, investors, and their families to enroll in the government's health insurance system, provided they pay the designated fees for non-Jordanian subscribers.