China-Ruled Macau Approves National Security Law Allowing Closed-Door Trials
The new legislation stipulates that judges must refer cases to the city's Committee for Safeguarding National Security if they believe national security may be at risk during a public hearing.
The committee has the ultimate authority to decide whether the matter pertains to national security and order that hearings be held behind closed doors. Its decisions are final, not subject to appeal or judicial review.
The law will take effect a day after its publication in Macau's official gazette.
The Macau government said the approval had demonstrated the successful implementation of the principle of "patriots governing Macau".
Unlike in Hong Kong, which saw big social movements challenge Chinese Communist Party rule in 2014 and 2019, the democratic opposition in the former Portuguese colony has always existed on the fringes amid tight Chinese control.
After Au's arrest last year, rights groups have called for his unconditional release and urged authorities not to suppress peaceful criticism.court proceedings national security interests
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