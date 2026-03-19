Heavy Downpours Trigger Flood Alerts Across Kingdom

Amman, Mar. 19 (Petra)-- The latest radar images from the Jordan Meteorological Department indicate moderate to heavy rainfall affecting large parts of the Kingdom, extending from the northern regions down to Tafila Governorate and Shobak.The department has warned of the dangerous of flash floods forming in valleys and low-lying areas, particularly in locations experiencing intense rainfall during the current weather conditions.

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