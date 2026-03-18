HRTC To Cut Low-Demand Bus Routes, Some Suspended Due To Road Damage

HRTC to Rationalise Bus Routes

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will rationalise its operations by discontinuing bus services on routes with extremely low passenger demand, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri informed the Assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to queries raised during Question Hour, Agnihotri said several routes have also been temporarily suspended due to road damage caused by natural calamities, adding that services would be restored once the affected roads are repaired.

He rejected allegations of discrimination in providing transport services, stating that the government functions impartially and ensures equitable access across constituencies, including those represented by opposition leaders.

Economic Viability and Fleet Modernisation

Highlighting the operational challenges, the Deputy Chief Minister said that running buses on routes with negligible passenger volume is not economically viable. He added that buses which have completed over nine lakh kilometres or are older than 15 years are being phased out from the fleet.

Agnihotri noted that the corporation continues to play a crucial public service role, transporting around five lakh passengers daily across the state. In Chamba district alone, 203 buses are currently in operation, he said.

On connectivity issues, he clarified that there are no plans to introduce a direct bus service between Langera, Salooni and Tanda, as adequate connecting services are already available.

Opposition Cites Public Welfare

Meanwhile, BJP legislators, including D. S. Thakur and Hans Raj, raised concerns over the suspension of bus routes in Chamba, arguing that public transport should be maintained even on unprofitable routes in a welfare state.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also urged the government to prioritise public convenience over financial considerations and ensure that transport services are not curtailed in areas represented by opposition MLAs.

The issue highlighted the ongoing debate between financial sustainability and public service obligations in the state's transport sector.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)