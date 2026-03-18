Ram Mohan Naidu Opens Kalam Knowledge Centre, Backs Youth In Science

Promoting Science and Technology for 'Viksit Bharat'

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday inaugurated the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre at the Aeronautical Society of India, underscoring the need to nurture young talent in science and technology.

Speaking to the reporters at the event, he recalled the contributions of A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, stating that the Bharat Ratna awardee had always been at the forefront of advancing science and technology in the country. He stressed that achieving the vision of "Viksit Bharat by 2047" would require a strong focus on science and technology, noting that the sector has a wide-ranging impact on areas such as health, education, and overall development.

The minister highlighted the importance of inspiring the younger generation to stay connected to this vision and work collectively towards national progress.

"I'm very happy to inaugurate the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Knowledge Centre in the Aeronautical Society of India... the great people who have worked under this organisation do wonders in the country. One great name that we can mention is the Bharat Ratna Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, who has always been at the forefront in contributing to science and technology in the country", he said.

Push for Indigenous Aircraft Manufacturing

He also lauded the Aeronautical Society of India for its contributions to civil aviation and its ongoing work on the regional transport aircraft programme. Referring to the Bhartiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, Naidu said the government aims to position India not only as an operator or maintenance hub but also as a centre for aircraft design and manufacturing.

"The development can only happen when we strengthen the field of science and technology, which has an impact on all other fields as well. Whether it is health, education, or any other sector, this field creates an impact on all of them. So, we all need to work together toward that Sankalp... Everyone is in consensus here that this field has to be improved", he said.

Expressing optimism, he added that with continued collaboration between institutions and organisations, India is on track to realise its goal of indigenous aircraft manufacturing in the near future.

"My special thanks to the Aeronautical Society of India for all the contributions they have made in the field of civil aviation as well. Even today, they are strongly working on the regional transport aircraft program, where they want to contribute so that India can manufacture its own planes. This has been a long-standing demand, and India has been working on this project for a long time. You would have seen that, a couple of years ago, we passed the 'Bhartiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam' in Parliament. We want to recognise India not only as a state operator or a maintenance player but also as a state of design and manufacturing. This creates a lot of change in the attitude and mindset of the country as we move toward manufacturing. We are seeing good results today, and with the help of the Aeronautical Society, more and more organisations are pitching in. I believe that very soon, we are going to fulfil the dream of manufacturing our aircraft in this country", he added.

Enhancing Passenger Experience in Civil Aviation

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted the transformation in India's civil aviation sector over the past 12 years, attributing it largely to the UDAN scheme envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking on passenger services, the minister said several initiatives have been introduced at airports, including the concept of "Udan Yatri Cafe" and facilities like "flybraries," aimed at enhancing passenger experience. "The whole transformation we have seen in civil aviation in the last 12 years has been mainly due to the UDAN scheme envisioned by our PM Modi... We wanted to introduce certain interventions in our airports and passenger services. I would like to remind you that this is how the Udan Yatri Cafe was started... We have also created flybraries and many other types of facilities and services. But now we are taking it to the next level, where we have taken feedback from the passengers... We have decided that 60% of the seats on any aircraft that is going to fly must be offered free of charge... This is the instruction we have given to the airlines and to the DGCA", he said.

New Passenger-Centric Policies

He added that efforts are being made to make such information available in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility.

"I've also often heard from sportsmen and musicians that when they carry their sports equipment, they face problems. We have stressed that, whenever possible, and while keeping safety intact, their equipment, whether musical instruments or sports equipment, must be allowed to be carried with them in the cabin, or if necessary, checked in. Another important point is that I wanted all airlines to have a pet policy... We wanted them to have a clear pet policy on how they are going to treat this... We also have many other passenger charters where information related to passengers is displayed. However, not many passengers know about it... So, all these charters, which have been created and are on paper, need to be widely advocated through marketing, publicity at airports, social media, and videos... My idea is to take this charter into regional languages as well... I believe this is the next step in passenger services that we are extending from the ministry, and very soon, we will make them applicable", he added.

(ANI)

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