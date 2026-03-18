Maihar Imposes Complete Ban On Meat, Fish, Eggs For Chaitra Navratri

The district administration imposed a complete ban on the sale and purchase of meat, fish, and eggs across the Maihar Nagar Palika area during the upcoming Chaitra Navratri festival, citing the religious significance.

Maihar Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Divya Patel said that the restriction would be in place from March 19 to March 27, during which non-vegetarian items would be prohibited for sale across the municipal area. "Maihar is a religious city; therefore, in view of the Chaitra Navratri fair, a complete ban has been imposed on the sale of meat, fish, and eggs from March 19 to March 27. If anyone is found violating the order, legal action will be taken against them," SDM Patel told ANI.

Legal Framework of the Ban

Additionally, the SDM also issued an order dated March 14 that the directive about banning non-veg sale has been enforced under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. "Maihar has been declared a religious city by the state tourism department, and it witnesses lakhs of pilgrims from across the country everyday to offer prayers at Maa Sharda temple. The Chaitra Navratri fair will be organised here in Maihar from March 19 to March 27. Therefore, exercising the powers under Section 163 of BNSS 2023, hereby impose a complete ban on the sale and purchase of meat, fish, and eggs within the entire municipal area of Maihar from March 19 till midnight of March 27," the order copy read.

It further added that any person violating this order would be liable for punishment under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The order must be publicised through loudspeakers in the concerned areas and displayed on notice boards at police stations and other public places.

About Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri marks the beginning of the Hindu new year and is one of the most significant festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga. Over nine days, devotees worship the nine forms of the goddess, observe fasts, and perform rituals seeking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

The festival concludes with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram. Temples witness heavy footfall, and special prayers, jagrans, and cultural programs are organised across the nation. (ANI)

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