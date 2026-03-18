Training AI Beyond The Known: Milestone Expands Hafnia With Synthetic Data And Training-As-A-Service At NVIDIA GTC - AET...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) At NVIDIA GTC in San Jose, Milestone Systems will showcase major advancements to its suite of AI developer tools coming out of Hafnia. The latest expansion introduces Synthetic Data and a forthcoming Training-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering, enabling developers to train AI models not only for real-world conditions, but also for rare and previously unseen scenarios.

Hafnia bridges the gap between data, training, and deployment, allowing developers to reduce dataset bias while training best-in-class vision AI models and deploying them in Smart City solutions. The result: AI systems that move beyond reactive learning and toward proactive readiness across their entire lifecycle.

NVIDIA Physical AI Data Factory Blueprint is the reference architecture that unifies data curation, augmentation, evaluation, and agentic orchestration at scale. Powered by NVIDIA CosmosTM open world foundation models and NVIDIA OSMOTM, it transforms raw real-world and synthetic data into high-fidelity, physics-aware, model-ready training datasets-accelerating development with speed, scale, and reliability.

Training Beyond Historical Data

“Together with NVIDIA, we are taking Hafnia to the next level by combining trusted real-world data with synthetic augmentation,” said Edward Mauser, Director of Hafnia at Milestone Systems.“This enables developers to train AI models that are not only accurate in known situations, but also resilient in the unexpected.”

AI systems typically learn from past events. But real-world environments, like cities, are unpredictable. Rare weather conditions, unusual traffic patterns, or region-specific vehicle types are often underrepresented in traditional datasets.

Hafnia addresses this gap by integrating synthetic data into its curated, real-world video library. Synthetic augmentation through NVIDIA Cosmos Transfer allows developers to have access to data including rare or dangerous situations, balanced underrepresented object classes, model regional and environmental variations, and systematically reduced datasets biases.

Importantly, synthetic data doesn't replace but enhances Hafnia's real-world foundation. This ensures authenticity, compliance, and consistent annotation quality while expanding scenario coverage.

Training-as-a-Service for the Computer Vision Community

Milestone will preview its upcoming Training-as-a-Service at GTC. Instead of piecing together fragmented pipelines, developers now have a seamless bridge from Hafnia's data to robust training infrastructure, allowing them to focus entirely on building high-performing video analytics.

TaaS gives developers streamlined access to the compliant, high-quality video data within Hafnia's library – both real-world and synthetic data sets - that can be used within their own training pipelines. They will be able to customize datasets and fine-tune models for specific use cases. Because the data within Hafnia's library is compliantly sourced and fully traceable, developers can train models with the confidence their model training is compliant with relevant regulations.

By removing the complexity of sourcing and managing training data, Hafnia allows developers to focus on building high-performing analytics solutions up to 30 times faster.

VLM-as-a-Service Powered by NVIDIA

In partnership with NVIDIA, Milestones Hafnia also offers VLM-as-a-Service: a suite of Visual Language Models built on NVIDIA Cosmos Reason models and optimized for Smart City environments.

At GTC, Milestone announces the availability of a new EU-optimized VLM for traffic, already running with selected EU cities as customers. Additional models are coming soon, expanding the suite of VLMs offered through the VLM-as-a-Service platform to cover more smart city scenarios.

These hosted models break down the barriers to powering Computer Vision products with Generative AI solutions tailored for Smart Cities, eliminating costs for data collection, repeated retraining, and infrastructure scaling.

Performance evaluations show significant improvements over base models, including:

+19.4% improvement in flow and direction correctness +8.9% improvement in visual feature detection +4.4% improvement in alert verification accuracy

For teams looking to accelerate the final stages of the lifecycle by 70 times, Hafnia's VLM-as-a-Service provides optimized, ready-to-deploy Visual Language Models tailored for Smart City applications.

End-to-End Cloud Infrastructure

To support the complete vision model lifecycle, Hafnia is built on a flexible, multi-cloud strategy that leverages AWS, Nebius, and other providers. By uniting foundational cloud reliability with specialized AI computing, Hafnia ensures that every stage of development has the exact power it needs.

The Milestone Synthetic Data Generation pipeline using Cosmos Transfer and Cosmos Evaluator powered by Cosmos Reason is being launched on Nebius at GTC.

Importantly, this multi-cloud approach supports data sovereignty requirements, ensuring customers maintain full control over where their sensitive information is stored and processed.

From initial data sourcing and customized fine-tuning, to full-scale training and deployment, these collaborations provide the scalable power needed to manage the complete lifecycle of vision model development.

Meet Milestones Hafnia at NVIDIA GTC

At NVIDIA GTC, visitors can experience live demonstrations of Hafnia's expanded data library, preview Training-as-a-Service, and explore the latest VLM capabilities. You can find us at Booth #2036, where the team will be showcasing these innovations throughout the event.

Edward Mauser, Director and Product Lead at Milestone Systems, will present“A New Frontier for Vision AI with Expert Reasoning Agents” on March 18, from 2:00–2:40 PM – exploring the next generation of VLMs.

Milestone is helping the computer vision community master the complete AI lifecycle, building smarter, fairer, and more resilient AI, ready not only for today's environments, but for the unseen challenges of tomorrow.

About Milestone Systems

Milestone Systems is a world leader in data-driven video technology used in industries as diverse as manufacturing, airports, law enforcement, retail, and traffic management. We provide a clear picture of how to create a safer, better and more prosperous world. Our product suite includes XProtect video management software, BriefCam AI-powered analytics, and Arcules cloud VSaaS. It helps our customers learn from the past, understand the present, and predict the future. Milestone is also advancing responsible Vision AI through Project Hafnia, the world's largest regulatory-compliant video data library, and brighter AI anonymization technology. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Milestone employs more than 1,500 people worldwide and has been an independent company in the Canon Group since 2014. For more information visit: .

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