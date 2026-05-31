LPG Cylinder Rates On June 1: Here's How Much Domestic And Commercial Gas Costs In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru Today

MENAFN - Live Mint) Commercial LPG cylinder prices were raised by ₹42 across major Indian cities on Monday, 1 June, pushing up costs for restaurants, hotels, caterers and other businesses that rely on the fuel. Following the revisions by oil marketing companies (OMCs), a 19-kg commercial cylinder now costs ₹3,071.50 in Delhi, ₹3,067 in Mumbai, ₹3,255 in Kolkata and ₹3,283 in Chennai.

Meanwhile, domestic LPG prices remained unchanged despite a sharp, 10-day surge in petrol, diesel and CNG prices triggered by the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

The war in West Asia disrupted global energy supplies, including those to India. India's 40% of crude imports, 65% of natural gas and 90% of LPG supplies, which came from countries in the Gulf region, were affected by the three-month-long conflict.

According to the latest OMC data, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder continues to cost ₹913 in Delhi, ₹912.50 in Mumbai, ₹939 in Kolkata and ₹928.50 in Chennai.

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Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices in India are usually revised at the start of every month, depending on changes in global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, freight costs and government subsidy policies.

Domestic cooking gas prices remain politically sensitive because of their direct impact on household budgets. For now, consumers continue to get temporary relief as LPG cylinder prices remain unchanged despite growing uncertainty in global energy markets.

| Centre asks fuel retailers to ensure 30-day LPG reserves amid supply concerns Govt asks OMs to expand storage capacity

The government has asked state-run fuel retailers to expand LPG storage capacity to cover at least 30 days of demand, a senior oil ministry official said on Friday, as supply disruptions linked to the West Asia conflict highlight the need for larger reserves.

"We are working on the strategic reserves. Oil marketing companies have been asked to work out (a plan) to have LPG reserves for a minimum of 30 days with them, and they are working on it," Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, told reporters.

The government said the country has sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, LPG, crude oil and natural gas, adding that refineries were operating at optimum levels and LPG production was at an all-time high of around 52,000 tonnes per day.

"No dry out reported at any LPG distributorship," Sharma said, while adding that“abnormal sale is being observed at many petrol pumps.”

| Petrol, diesel prices on June 1: How much does fuel cost in Indian cities today 'Avoid panic buying'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the public to avoid panic buying petrol, diesel and LPG, assuring them that the government is taking all necessary steps to maintain fuel supplies.

"The supply situation in the country today is normal. The citizens should avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the government is pulling out all stops to ensure the availability of all essential items," Singh posted on X.