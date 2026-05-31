Major Scare For Gujarat Titans: Team Bus Catches Fire After Short Circuit, All Players Evacuated

MENAFN - Live Mint) A massive fire broke out at the Gujarat Titans team bus due to a short circuit while the players and support staff were being escorted back to their hotels after the team's IPL 2026 final loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. All the players and staff members of the Gujarat Titans were evacuated safely.

Since the short circuit caused a breakdown of the vehicle, the team members had to wait on the road for a short while before another bus was arranged to take them to the hotel. All team members are safe and and unhurt despite smoke spreading inside the bus.

The incident added to a miserable night for the Gujarat Titans as they had earlier gone down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final by five wickets on Sunday.

It was also a continuation of their tough travel itinerary as GT had to travel from Dharamsala to Mullanpur on May 27 to play the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals on May 29. However, their scheduled departure to Ahmedabad for the IPL 2026 final on May 30 was inordinately delayed because of inclement weather in Mullanpur.

GT reached their home base late on Saturday evening.

Was fatigue a reason for the Titans' meek surrender to RCB in the IPL final?

"I don't want to take away from the fact that RCB have won by simply stating that we've had this number of games in these short days and we're fatigued and that's not really what we're about," said Vikram Solanki, GT's Director of Cricket, in the post-match press conference.

"Admittedly, it (155/8) was a below par total but they showed great fight to try and defend it. We might make an assessment of what we might have done differently, that's a given. But I think you've got to accept that the opposition sometimes play well as well," he added.