Georgia's Port Traffic Shows Mixed Trends In First Quarter Of 1Q2026
Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that 51.6% of these were general cargo vessels, 19.2% were liquid bulk carriers, 19.2% were container ships, while the remaining 10% comprised dry bulk carriers and specialized vessels.
Compared to the same period in 2025, port traffic declined across all ship categories, including a 23% decrease in liquid bulk shipments, an 8.7% decline in specialized carriers, an 8.4% reduction in general cargo vessels, a 6.1% fall in container ships, and a 5% decrease in dry bulk carriers.--
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