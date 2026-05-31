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Georgia's Port Traffic Shows Mixed Trends In First Quarter Of 1Q2026

Georgia's Port Traffic Shows Mixed Trends In First Quarter Of 1Q2026


2026-05-31 10:04:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 1. A total of 4,011 ships entered Georgia's ports and terminals in the first quarter of 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office (Geostat) shows that 51.6% of these were general cargo vessels, 19.2% were liquid bulk carriers, 19.2% were container ships, while the remaining 10% comprised dry bulk carriers and specialized vessels.

Compared to the same period in 2025, port traffic declined across all ship categories, including a 23% decrease in liquid bulk shipments, an 8.7% decline in specialized carriers, an 8.4% reduction in general cargo vessels, a 6.1% fall in container ships, and a 5% decrease in dry bulk carriers.

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Trend News Agency

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