ADF Neutralizes 217 Out Of 232 Russian Drones Overnight

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, starting from 18:00 on Thursday, May 28, Russian forces launched against Ukraine:



one Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missile from Russia's Kursk region; 232 drones of various types, including strike Shahed drones, including jet-powered versions, as well as Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya decoy drones

The launches were carried out from the directions of the Russian cities of Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from occupied Hvardiiske and Chauda in Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

UAVs strike Russian military base on Sea of Azov coast

According to preliminary data as of 08:30 Friday morning, air defense forces in the north, east, and south of the country shot down or jammed 217 enemy drones of various types, including Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas UAVs.

Hits from the ballistic missile and 14 Russian strike drones were recorded at 14 locations. Debris from downed targets fell at seven additional locations.

The Air Force emphasized that the enemy attack was still ongoing, with several Russian drones still detected in Ukrainian airspace.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night of May 29, the Russian army attacked a village in the Chernihiv region with a Geran type drone, completely burning down a school after the strike.