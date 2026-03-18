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Cuba Hit by Nationwide Blackout Amid US Oil Blockade
(MENAFN) Cuba suffered a nationwide power outage on Monday, the Cuban Energy Ministry reported, leaving nearly 11 million people without electricity amid a U.S. oil blockade that has strained the country’s aging power stations.
Officials said emergency protocols were activated and that power has since been restored in several areas, including the Faustino Perez Hospital in Matanzas. The Energy Ministry added that the cause of the outage is still under investigation.
The island has faced prolonged power cuts and fuel shortages since the U.S. threatened sanctions on countries importing oil to Cuba. U.S. President Donald Trump cited Cuba’s ties with Russia, China, Iran, and pro‑Palestinian armed groups as justification.
In early January, U.S. forces carried out a commando raid in Venezuela, Cuba’s top oil supplier, capturing President Nicolas Maduro, whom Trump accused of running drug cartels. Maduro denied the charges when presented before a U.S. court in New York.
On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the country is open to dialogue with Washington “without renouncing our principles or sovereignty.” He added that Cuba has not received oil shipments for the past three months due to the “wicked” blockade, which has affected many, including children in need of medical care.
Russia, China, and the UN have condemned the U.S. blockade as “inhumane,” warning that outages and power cuts disproportionately harm civilians.
Officials said emergency protocols were activated and that power has since been restored in several areas, including the Faustino Perez Hospital in Matanzas. The Energy Ministry added that the cause of the outage is still under investigation.
The island has faced prolonged power cuts and fuel shortages since the U.S. threatened sanctions on countries importing oil to Cuba. U.S. President Donald Trump cited Cuba’s ties with Russia, China, Iran, and pro‑Palestinian armed groups as justification.
In early January, U.S. forces carried out a commando raid in Venezuela, Cuba’s top oil supplier, capturing President Nicolas Maduro, whom Trump accused of running drug cartels. Maduro denied the charges when presented before a U.S. court in New York.
On Friday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the country is open to dialogue with Washington “without renouncing our principles or sovereignty.” He added that Cuba has not received oil shipments for the past three months due to the “wicked” blockade, which has affected many, including children in need of medical care.
Russia, China, and the UN have condemned the U.S. blockade as “inhumane,” warning that outages and power cuts disproportionately harm civilians.
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