National Gallery Of Canada Receives Donation Of 24 Works From Developer Bob Rennie The Art Newspaper International Art News And Events

MENAFN - USA Art News) National Gallery of Canada Receives 24 Contemporary Works From Vancouver Collector Bob Rennie

Ottawa's contemporary holdings just grew in a single stroke. Museums & Heritage in Ottawa announced on March 11 that Vancouver real-estate developer and philanthropist Bob Rennie and his family have donated 24 works of contemporary art to the National Gallery of Canada (NGC).

The gift brings the Rennie family's total donations to the NGC to 284 works since 2012, deepening a relationship that has steadily reshaped what Canadians can encounter in the museum's galleries.“Any work leaving the Rennie Collection must go to a better home and with a better custodian than ours,” Rennie said in a statement.

The newly donated works are by four artists: American painters Kerry James Marshall (b. 1955) and Christopher Williams (b. 1956), and Canadian artists Brian Jungen (b. 1970) and Jin-me Yoon (b. 1960).

In a statement, NGC director and chief executive Jean-François Bélisle framed the donation as both a curatorial and civic gesture.“Bob Rennie's clarity of vision and long-standing commitment to artists at pivotal moments in their careers have helped shape one of the most significant collections of contemporary art in Canada,” Bélisle said. He added that audiences nationwide will be able to“encounter these works, reflect on them, and see themselves and the world anew through them.”

Among the highlights are two works by Marshall, whose practice has long insisted on the centrality of Black life and history within the canon of painting. The donation includes“Wake” (2003–25), a work that addresses the transatlantic trade of enslaved peoples. It features a black model sailboat adorned with medallions depicting descendants of the first Africans brought to Jamestown in August 1619.

The largest portion of the gift is devoted to Williams, the Los Angeles-based photo-conceptualist known for meticulously staged images that probe how consumer culture manufactures desire and meaning. Seventeen works by Williams are included, and they mark a first for the NGC: these are the artist's first works to enter the museum's collection. The group spans single photographs as well as large-scale photographic installations.

Yoon is represented by“Souvenirs of the Self” (1991–2001), a series composed of postcard-like photographs showing the artist posing at tourist sites in Alberta's Banff National Park. The work's cool, performative surface doubles as a pointed meditation on identity, belonging, and the visual codes of travel and nationhood. Yoon is also the recipient of the 2025 Governor General's Award in Visual and Media Arts, one of Canada's most prominent honors for contemporary art.

The donation also includes works by Jungen, whose practice is celebrated for transforming mass-produced materials into objects that carry the formal echoes and cultural weight of Indigenous art histories.“Museums & Heritage” uses Nike Air Jordan sneakers to form a sculpture that resembles traditional Northwest Coast Indigenous masks. Another donated work,“Michael” (2003), incorporates Air Jordan shoe boxes.

Rennie's history with the NGC dates back to 2012, when he donated Jungen's“Court” (2004), an installation of sewing tables arranged to create a basketball court. The latest gift follows another major donation in 2017 that the NGC's director at the time, Marc Mayer, described as“by volume and value, the largest single gift of contemporary art in the history of the gallery.”

With this week's announcement, the NGC's contemporary collection gains not only key works by internationally recognized figures, but also a sharper lens on how images, commodities, and national narratives circulate - and how museums can steward those questions for a public audience.