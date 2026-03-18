Government Allocates JD 2.5 Million To Boost Civil Consumer Corporation's Food Supplies

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.18 (Petra) --The Civil Consumer Corporation has received JD 2.5 million from the government to strengthen its strategic reserves of essential goods and continue providing affordable food to citizens through its 69 outlets across the Kingdom.Essam Jarrah, the corporation's Director General, said the funding is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize the local market, maintain price levels, and ensure sufficient availability of essential commodities for the public.The resources will be directed toward increasing stocks of key items such as rice, vegetable oils, sugar, flour, meat, frozen fish, legumes, and other staples. This initiative aims to reinforce food security while keeping prices steady.Jarrah highlighted that the corporation's outlets operate under a comprehensive plan to deliver high-quality products at competitive prices, often below those of other markets, reflecting its social and economic mission to ease citizens' living costs.He added that the corporation will continue expanding its strategic reserves and offering promotions and discounts on essential goods, ensuring market balance and providing citizens with affordable choices.