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UK Probes Leak on US Military Use of Bases Amid Iran Conflict
(MENAFN) Britain’s Government Security Group has opened an investigation into a leak involving National Security Council discussions about American use of UK military bases in the ongoing war with Iran, according to reports on Tuesday.
Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Dame Antonia Romeo confirmed that authorities are looking into the unauthorized disclosure of National Security Council proceedings.
"I can confirm that the Government Security Group is conducting an inquiry into this unauthorized disclosure, which draws on the full range of powers at their disposal," she said.
Romeo outlined the probe in a letter to Conservative Party lawmaker Alex Burghart, responding to questions about the discussions linked to the incident.
Earlier reports suggested that Prime Minister Keir Starmer had proposed allowing the US to use British bases for defensive strikes against Iranian targets during the meeting, but the idea faced resistance from some Cabinet members. UK Energy Minister Ed Miliband, in particular, reportedly led opposition to permitting US forces to carry out initial actions against Iran from UK bases in early March.
Despite earlier hesitations, the UK eventually authorized US use of its bases, a move that occurred amid tensions in diplomatic relations.
The ongoing US-Israeli offensive on Iran has reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting regional stability.
Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service Dame Antonia Romeo confirmed that authorities are looking into the unauthorized disclosure of National Security Council proceedings.
"I can confirm that the Government Security Group is conducting an inquiry into this unauthorized disclosure, which draws on the full range of powers at their disposal," she said.
Romeo outlined the probe in a letter to Conservative Party lawmaker Alex Burghart, responding to questions about the discussions linked to the incident.
Earlier reports suggested that Prime Minister Keir Starmer had proposed allowing the US to use British bases for defensive strikes against Iranian targets during the meeting, but the idea faced resistance from some Cabinet members. UK Energy Minister Ed Miliband, in particular, reportedly led opposition to permitting US forces to carry out initial actions against Iran from UK bases in early March.
Despite earlier hesitations, the UK eventually authorized US use of its bases, a move that occurred amid tensions in diplomatic relations.
The ongoing US-Israeli offensive on Iran has reportedly killed more than 1,200 people, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting regional stability.
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