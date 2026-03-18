Stranded At The Border: Kashmiri Students In Iran Send SOS

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Dozens of Indian students, many of them from Kashmir, remain stranded near Iran's northern frontier in Astara, caught in a slow-moving evacuation process that has left them anxious, financially strained, and uncertain about their journey home.

The students, currently stationed in Astara in Iran's Gilan province near the Azerbaijan border, said they were moved there by the Indian Embassy as part of an evacuation plan. However, what was expected to be a swift transit has instead turned into a prolonged wait, with evacuations being carried out in small batches.

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“We are a group of 107 students. Initially, around 25 students were evacuated, but now only 10 are being allowed to move at a time. At this pace, it will take many days for all of us to be evacuated,” one of the stranded students told Kashmir Observer over the phone.

The slow pace has created a ripple effect, particularly for those who had already booked onward flights from Baku in Azerbaijan to India. Acting on earlier advisories, many students purchased tickets costing between ₹50,000 and ₹70,000-amounts they say are now at risk.

“We were told by the embassy to book tickets, so we did. Now we are being asked to reschedule or cancel them, which is not possible,” another student said, expressing frustration.“There is no refund option available on these tickets, and we cannot afford to bear such losses.”

One student, who had a flight scheduled from Baku to Mumbai on March 17, said the uncertainty has left him in a difficult position.“My ticket is for today, but I am still stuck here. Now they are asking me to reschedule, which is simply not possible,” he said.

Students said many others have bookings lined up for March 18 and the days that follow, adding to the growing anxiety as delays continue.

Beyond the logistical challenges, the students also expressed concern over the apparent disparity in evacuation efforts.“Other countries, including China, have already evacuated their students. We are still waiting here without clarity on when we will be allowed to move,” a student said.

With limited financial resources and no clear timeline, the stranded group is now appealing for a more coordinated and expedited evacuation process. Many say they are running out of money and patience, as each passing day increases both their expenses and uncertainty.

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Parents of the stranded students have expressed deep concern over what they term as a“slow and insufficient evacuation process.” Many have urged the Government of India to step up its efforts and ensure the safe and timely return of all students.

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“We are constantly in touch with our children, but the uncertainty is unbearable. The government must act more decisively and ensure that no student is left behind,” said a parent from Pulwama, whose child is currently stranded near the Azerbaijan border.

Another parent from Srinagar echoed similar concerns, stating that the situation demands urgent intervention at the highest level.“There seems to be a lack of coordination. Students are moving from one place to another without clarity. The government should facilitate smooth border crossings and arrange more direct flights,” he said.

Amid these concerns, a positive development has brought some relief to families. A group of 16 students who had earlier arrived in New Delhi has been facilitated by the Jammu and Kashmir Government, which arranged buses for their onward journey. The students have successfully reached Jammu and are currently on their way to Kashmir.

Students who have managed to reach safer locations have also shared their ordeal, describing long waits, uncertain travel routes, and lack of proper information at border points. Many have appealed for better communication and on-ground support to ensure a smoother evacuation process.(with inputs from KNO)